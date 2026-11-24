Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are one of many Big 12 teams participating in an MTE this week in what could be another formative week for the conference.

Last week saw the Houston Cougars take down the No. 1 team in the country, Florida, before beating Big 12 foe Kansas to win the Player's Era 8. This week is the Player's Era 16, where Texas Tech, Iowa State, TCU, and Kansas State will all compete for the $1M NIL prize.

Meanwhile, Arizona and BYU are both in Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, potentially setting up another all Big 12 championship.

Below is a look at the updated power rankings for the Big 12, with plenty of movement as teams are starting to get into the meat of their non-conference schedules:

1. Houston Cougars [+1]

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Cougars guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (9) controls the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half during the championship game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 6-0 (3-0 last week)

Last: 92-83 win over Kansas Jayhawks

Next: Oakland Golden Grizzlies (Nov. 27)

Houston is the obvious choice to take over at No. 1 this week after winning the Player's Era Festival by defeating the previous No. 1 team in the country, Florida, as well as the previous No. 1 team in our power rankings, Kansas.

The Coogs are once again real threats to win the national championship under Kelvin Sampson, thanks to the play of transfer guard Dedan Thomas and a tough, physical frontcourt.

2. Kansas Jayhawks [-1]

Nov 6, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) celebrates with guard Taylen Kinney (0) during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 6-1 (3-1 last week)

Last: 84-67 win over Denver Pioneers

Next: Villanova Wildcats (Nov. 27)

Kansas played a pair of Big 12 teams last week at the Player's Era 8, narrowly defeating a tough West Virginia squad before falling to Houston in the championship game.

Bill Self's team looks like a real threat this season with star freshman Tyran Stokes surrounded by veteran talent in Tre White and Trey Kaufman-Renn.

Next up is a home bout with Kevin Willard's Villanova Wildcats, who recently knocked off the defending champion Michigan Wolverines.

3. Arizona Wildcats [+1]

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) blows a kiss to the crowd after he scores a three during the first half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 5-1 (2-0 last week)

Last: 96-83 win over Colorado State Rams

Next: Providence Friars (Nov. 24)

Arizona is rolling right now, blasting through the No. 3 UConn Huskies at home before winning their first game in the Maui Invitational on Monday against Colorado State.

Tommy Lloyd's team has an afternoon showdown with Providence on Tuesday in the semifinals, with a chance to play fellow Big 12 foe BYU in the Maui championship on Wednesday.

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders [-1]

Nov 18, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams (5), forward Marial Akuentok (13) and forward Bassala Bagayoko (33) react after the game against the LSU New Orleans Privateers at United Supermarkets Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 5-0 (1-0 last week)

Last: 86-41 win over New Orleans Privateers

Next: Louisville Cardinals (Nov. 24)

The Red Raiders only played one game last week in preparation for the Player's Era 16, blasting New Orleans by 45 points to move to 5-0 on the year.

We'll learn a lot more about this Texas Tech team this week when they take on Louisville followed by either St. John's or Oregon on Thursday.

5. Iowa State Cyclones [+1]

Iowa State forward Blake Buchanan (23) rebounds the ball against Southern during the first half in the NCAA men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Nov. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-1 (0-0 last week)

Last: 66-45 win over Niagara Purple Eagles

Next: San Diego State Aztecs (Nov. 24)

Iowa State took it even easier last week than Texas Tech ahead of Player's Era, electing to take nine days in between games. The Cyclones begin the path to a $1M prize on Tuesday against new Pac-12 opponent San Diego State, with a second round matchup vs. either Tennessee or Maryland on Thursday.

6. BYU Cougars [-1]

Nov 2, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Collin Chandler (5) brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 6-0 (2-0 last week)

Last: 83-77 win over Washington Huskies

Next: Ole Miss Rebels (Nov. 24)

BYU advanced to the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, although the Cougars needed a second half rally to get by a pretty weak Washington squad.

Still, a win is a win, and if coach Kevin Young's team can beat Ole Miss they will be in the championship game - potentially setting up an all Big 12 showdown with Arizona.

7. Baylor Bears [-]

Nov 18, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Dylan Mingo (5) drives toward the basket as Jackson State Tigers guard Blake Nettles (0) commits a flagrant foul during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-1 (Last week: 1-0)

Last: 104-55 win over Jackson State Tigers

Next: Alabama Crimson Tide (Nov. 24)

Baylor, like Iowa State and Texas Tech, took it easy last week in preparation for Player's Era 16. The Bears dominated Jackson State by 49 points, and now battle a tough Alabama squad with a potential second matchup against Mark Few and Gonzaga.

8. West Virginia Mountaineers [+1]

Nov 19, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles Sadler (1) drives against Florida Gators center Denzel Aberdeen (1) during the second half in the third place game of the Players Era 8 tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-2 (1-2 last week)

Last: 85-72 loss to Florida Gators

Next: North Carolina Tar Heels (Nov. 27)

West Virginia got a nice win over Auburn and put up a heck of a fight against both Kansas and Florida in the Player's Era 8, proving this team is more than capable of contending in the Big 12 this year.

Led by star freshman guard Miles Sadler, the Mountaineers now have a tough 'neutral site' battle against North Carolina in Charlotte coming up on Friday.

9. Cincinnati Bearcats [-1]

Nov 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Jerrod Calhoun works the sideline during the game against the UMass Lowell River Hawks in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 5-1 (2-0 last week)

Last: 78-68 win over UMass Lowell River Hawks

Next: Georgia Bulldogs (Nov. 26)

Cincinnati didn't exactly inspire confidence in a ten point win over UMass Lowell, KenPom 244, on Sunday, but they remain a top ten team in the power rankings heading into a pair of neutral site matchups against Georgia and Boston College this week.

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys [+2]

Oklahoma State center Julius Halaifonua (25) passes the ball during an NCAA basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Central Arkansas Bears (UCA) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-2 (1-1 last week)

Last: 106-80 win over Virginia Tech Hokies

Next: Jackson State Tigers (Nov. 25)

Oklahoma State rebounded from an ugly 15 point loss to Minnesota on Friday by destroying Virginia Tech, 106-80, in the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Cowboys have a pair of buy games this week before tough home tests against Grand Canyon and Saint Mary's to start December.

11. TCU Horned Frogs [-1]

TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) high-fives teammates Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the Duke Blue Devils at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-1 (0-1 last week)

Last: 97-92 overtime loss to Texas A&M Aggies

Next: Miami Hurricanes (Nov. 24)

TCU hosted Texas A&M in a thrilling non-conference matchup last Thursday, eventually falling in overtime to the Aggies.

Now the Horned Frogs have a chance to pick up marquee wins in the Player's Era Festival, starting on Tuesday against Jai Lucas and Miami.

12. Arizona State Sun Devils [-1]

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Emmanuel Innocenti (5) reacts after being called for a foul against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Record: 5-0 (1-0 last week)

Last: 68-65 win over Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Next: LSU Tigers (Nov. 25)

Randy Bennett is off to a 5-0 start to begin his Arizona State tenure, although a three point win against Oakland didn't inspire a ton of confidence heading into Feast Week.

Now the Sun Devils have tough neutral site games against LSU and South Carolina this week, the first real tests for Bennett's club in 2026-27.

13. UCF Knights [-]

Nov 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Dior Johnson (1) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 4-2 (0-2 last week)

Last: 82-74 loss at Vanderbilt Commodores

Next: Boston College Eagles (Nov. 26)

Early season struggles in buy games finally caught up to Johnny Dawkins and the Knights, who lost at home to Mississippi State and then out on the road at Vanderbilt last week.

They played the Commodores tight, however, and could rebuild some value this week against Boston College and Georgia.

14. Kansas State Wildcats [-]

Nov 20, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Brandon Rechsteiner (1) looks on during a break in action during the first half against the Campbell Fighting Camels at Bramlage Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-2 (0-1 last week)

Last: 80-70 loss to Campbell Camels

Next: Gonzaga Bulldogs (Nov. 24)

Casey Alexander's team attempted to take it easy with one tuneup game last week ahead of Player's Era, but instead the Wildcats lost at home to Campbell, 80-70, to fall to 3-2 on the year and just 2-2 in buy games.

Now K-State will take on Gonzaga and either Baylor or Alabama after that, a chance to really turn heads for the Wildcats in Alexander's first season at the helm.

15. Utah Utes [-]

Nov 17, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Taison Chatman (11) plays the ball against the Eastern Washington Eagles during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 3-3 (0-3 last week)

Last: 77-62 loss to Minnesota Golden Gophers

Next: California Golden Bears (Dec. 2)

Utah is in the midst of a three game losing streak, first losing a buy game at home to Eastern Washington, 71-67, and then going 0-2 in the Charleston Classic with losses to Dayton and Minnesota.

Alex Jensen's second season is not going well, but the Utes have two chances to pick up power conference wins in early December against Cal and Washington.

16. Colorado Buffaloes [-]

Nov 14, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) dribbles the ball during the second half of the game against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Record: 2-3 (0-1 last week)

Last: 77-74 loss to Portland Pilots

Next: Stanford Cardinal (Nov. 24)

Colorado remains at the bottom even after Utah's three game skid, with the Buffs following up a road loss at Providence with a home loss to the Portland Pilots to drop to 2-3 on the year - the only team in the conference with a losing record.

Tad Boyle has a chance to get back to .500 against Stanford on Tuesday, the team's final game in November.