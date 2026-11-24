Where Arizona stands in Big 12 basketball power rankings as new No. 1 emerges
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Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are one of many Big 12 teams participating in an MTE this week in what could be another formative week for the conference.
Last week saw the Houston Cougars take down the No. 1 team in the country, Florida, before beating Big 12 foe Kansas to win the Player's Era 8. This week is the Player's Era 16, where Texas Tech, Iowa State, TCU, and Kansas State will all compete for the $1M NIL prize.
Meanwhile, Arizona and BYU are both in Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, potentially setting up another all Big 12 championship.
Below is a look at the updated power rankings for the Big 12, with plenty of movement as teams are starting to get into the meat of their non-conference schedules:
1. Houston Cougars [+1]
Record: 6-0 (3-0 last week)
Last: 92-83 win over Kansas Jayhawks
Next: Oakland Golden Grizzlies (Nov. 27)
Houston is the obvious choice to take over at No. 1 this week after winning the Player's Era Festival by defeating the previous No. 1 team in the country, Florida, as well as the previous No. 1 team in our power rankings, Kansas.
The Coogs are once again real threats to win the national championship under Kelvin Sampson, thanks to the play of transfer guard Dedan Thomas and a tough, physical frontcourt.
2. Kansas Jayhawks [-1]
Record: 6-1 (3-1 last week)
Last: 84-67 win over Denver Pioneers
Next: Villanova Wildcats (Nov. 27)
Kansas played a pair of Big 12 teams last week at the Player's Era 8, narrowly defeating a tough West Virginia squad before falling to Houston in the championship game.
Bill Self's team looks like a real threat this season with star freshman Tyran Stokes surrounded by veteran talent in Tre White and Trey Kaufman-Renn.
Next up is a home bout with Kevin Willard's Villanova Wildcats, who recently knocked off the defending champion Michigan Wolverines.
3. Arizona Wildcats [+1]
Record: 5-1 (2-0 last week)
Last: 96-83 win over Colorado State Rams
Next: Providence Friars (Nov. 24)
Arizona is rolling right now, blasting through the No. 3 UConn Huskies at home before winning their first game in the Maui Invitational on Monday against Colorado State.
Tommy Lloyd's team has an afternoon showdown with Providence on Tuesday in the semifinals, with a chance to play fellow Big 12 foe BYU in the Maui championship on Wednesday.
4. Texas Tech Red Raiders [-1]
Record: 5-0 (1-0 last week)
Last: 86-41 win over New Orleans Privateers
Next: Louisville Cardinals (Nov. 24)
The Red Raiders only played one game last week in preparation for the Player's Era 16, blasting New Orleans by 45 points to move to 5-0 on the year.
We'll learn a lot more about this Texas Tech team this week when they take on Louisville followed by either St. John's or Oregon on Thursday.
5. Iowa State Cyclones [+1]
Record: 3-1 (0-0 last week)
Last: 66-45 win over Niagara Purple Eagles
Next: San Diego State Aztecs (Nov. 24)
Iowa State took it even easier last week than Texas Tech ahead of Player's Era, electing to take nine days in between games. The Cyclones begin the path to a $1M prize on Tuesday against new Pac-12 opponent San Diego State, with a second round matchup vs. either Tennessee or Maryland on Thursday.
6. BYU Cougars [-1]
Record: 6-0 (2-0 last week)
Last: 83-77 win over Washington Huskies
Next: Ole Miss Rebels (Nov. 24)
BYU advanced to the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, although the Cougars needed a second half rally to get by a pretty weak Washington squad.
Still, a win is a win, and if coach Kevin Young's team can beat Ole Miss they will be in the championship game - potentially setting up an all Big 12 showdown with Arizona.
7. Baylor Bears [-]
Record: 4-1 (Last week: 1-0)
Last: 104-55 win over Jackson State Tigers
Next: Alabama Crimson Tide (Nov. 24)
Baylor, like Iowa State and Texas Tech, took it easy last week in preparation for Player's Era 16. The Bears dominated Jackson State by 49 points, and now battle a tough Alabama squad with a potential second matchup against Mark Few and Gonzaga.
8. West Virginia Mountaineers [+1]
Record: 4-2 (1-2 last week)
Last: 85-72 loss to Florida Gators
Next: North Carolina Tar Heels (Nov. 27)
West Virginia got a nice win over Auburn and put up a heck of a fight against both Kansas and Florida in the Player's Era 8, proving this team is more than capable of contending in the Big 12 this year.
Led by star freshman guard Miles Sadler, the Mountaineers now have a tough 'neutral site' battle against North Carolina in Charlotte coming up on Friday.
9. Cincinnati Bearcats [-1]
Record: 5-1 (2-0 last week)
Last: 78-68 win over UMass Lowell River Hawks
Next: Georgia Bulldogs (Nov. 26)
Cincinnati didn't exactly inspire confidence in a ten point win over UMass Lowell, KenPom 244, on Sunday, but they remain a top ten team in the power rankings heading into a pair of neutral site matchups against Georgia and Boston College this week.
10. Oklahoma State Cowboys [+2]
Record: 4-2 (1-1 last week)
Last: 106-80 win over Virginia Tech Hokies
Next: Jackson State Tigers (Nov. 25)
Oklahoma State rebounded from an ugly 15 point loss to Minnesota on Friday by destroying Virginia Tech, 106-80, in the Charleston Classic on Sunday.
The Cowboys have a pair of buy games this week before tough home tests against Grand Canyon and Saint Mary's to start December.
11. TCU Horned Frogs [-1]
Record: 4-1 (0-1 last week)
Last: 97-92 overtime loss to Texas A&M Aggies
Next: Miami Hurricanes (Nov. 24)
TCU hosted Texas A&M in a thrilling non-conference matchup last Thursday, eventually falling in overtime to the Aggies.
Now the Horned Frogs have a chance to pick up marquee wins in the Player's Era Festival, starting on Tuesday against Jai Lucas and Miami.
12. Arizona State Sun Devils [-1]
Record: 5-0 (1-0 last week)
Last: 68-65 win over Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Next: LSU Tigers (Nov. 25)
Randy Bennett is off to a 5-0 start to begin his Arizona State tenure, although a three point win against Oakland didn't inspire a ton of confidence heading into Feast Week.
Now the Sun Devils have tough neutral site games against LSU and South Carolina this week, the first real tests for Bennett's club in 2026-27.
13. UCF Knights [-]
Record: 4-2 (0-2 last week)
Last: 82-74 loss at Vanderbilt Commodores
Next: Boston College Eagles (Nov. 26)
Early season struggles in buy games finally caught up to Johnny Dawkins and the Knights, who lost at home to Mississippi State and then out on the road at Vanderbilt last week.
They played the Commodores tight, however, and could rebuild some value this week against Boston College and Georgia.
14. Kansas State Wildcats [-]
Record: 3-2 (0-1 last week)
Last: 80-70 loss to Campbell Camels
Next: Gonzaga Bulldogs (Nov. 24)
Casey Alexander's team attempted to take it easy with one tuneup game last week ahead of Player's Era, but instead the Wildcats lost at home to Campbell, 80-70, to fall to 3-2 on the year and just 2-2 in buy games.
Now K-State will take on Gonzaga and either Baylor or Alabama after that, a chance to really turn heads for the Wildcats in Alexander's first season at the helm.
15. Utah Utes [-]
Record: 3-3 (0-3 last week)
Last: 77-62 loss to Minnesota Golden Gophers
Next: California Golden Bears (Dec. 2)
Utah is in the midst of a three game losing streak, first losing a buy game at home to Eastern Washington, 71-67, and then going 0-2 in the Charleston Classic with losses to Dayton and Minnesota.
Alex Jensen's second season is not going well, but the Utes have two chances to pick up power conference wins in early December against Cal and Washington.
16. Colorado Buffaloes [-]
Record: 2-3 (0-1 last week)
Last: 77-74 loss to Portland Pilots
Next: Stanford Cardinal (Nov. 24)
Colorado remains at the bottom even after Utah's three game skid, with the Buffs following up a road loss at Providence with a home loss to the Portland Pilots to drop to 2-3 on the year - the only team in the conference with a losing record.
Tad Boyle has a chance to get back to .500 against Stanford on Tuesday, the team's final game in November.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB