Where Arizona stands in updated NCAA Tournament Bracketology projections
The Arizona Wildcats are hoping to improve their NCAA Tournament resume over the next week-and-a-half.
Starting with Saturday's game at Kansas, Arizona (20-10, 14-5) could play as many as four Quad 1 games before Selection Sunday on March 16.
The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 10 in the NCAA NET Rankings and are 7-10 in Quad 1 games. Quad 1 games are defined as home games against teams in the top 30 of the NET, and road games against teams in the top 75 of the NET.
The 12-person NCAA Tournament Selection Committee puts a lot of weight on Quad 1 wins, and getting to 10 could vault Arizona into a top-3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats finished with nine Quad 1 wins last season and received a No. 2 seed in the tournament.
Latest NCAA Tournament predictions
In the latest March Madness Bracketology projections from Jerry Palm at CBS Sports, Arizona is projected to be a No. 6 seed in the South region. The Wildcats are slotted to play No. 11 VCU in the first round in Denver.
Both NCAA correspondent Andy Katz and ESPN's Joe Lunardi have Arizona as a No. 4 seed. Katz has Arizona as his final No. 4 seed and the No. 16 overall team in the field.
When the Selection Committee revealed its top 16 seeds on Feb. 15, Arizona was the final No. 3 seed and No. 12 overall. It stands to reason the Wildcats have fallen at least four spots since then. They're 3-3 over their last six games, with "good losses" to Houston, BYU and Iowa State.
With a win over Kansas, followed by a deep run in the Big 12 Tournament, Arizona should be right back to a No. 3 seed — or higher.
Here are the updated NCAA Tournament field of 68 projections from Katz:
- Auburn (1) AQ SEC
- Duke (1) AQ ACC
- Houston (1) AQ Big 12
- Tennessee (1)
- Alabama (2)
- Florida (2)
- Michigan State (2) AQ Big Ten
- Iowa State (2)
- St. John’s (3) AQ Big East
- Wisconsin (3)
- Texas Tech (3)
- Purdue (3)
- Kentucky (4)
- Texas A&M (4)
- Michigan (4)
- Arizona (4)
- Clemson (5)
- Missouri (5)
- Louisville (5)
- Maryland (5)
- Marquette (6)
- Oregon (6)
- Saint Mary’s (6) AQ WCC
- UCLA (6)
- Mississippi State (7)
- Ole Miss (7)
- Illinois (7)
- Kansas (7)
- Memphis (8) AQ American
- BYU (8)
- Gonzaga (8)
- Vanderbilt (8)
- Creighton (9)
- New Mexico (9) AQ MWC
- UConn (9)
- Utah State (9)
- Georgia (10)
- Baylor (10)
- West Virginia (10)
- Indiana (10)
- VCU (11) AQ A10
- Ohio State (11)
- San Diego State (11)
- Drake (11) AQ MVC
- North Carolina (11)
- Arkansas (11)
- Nebraska (12)
- UC San Diego (12) AQ Big West
- McNeese (12) AQ Southland
- Yale (12) AQ Ivy
- High Point (13) AQ Big South
- Akron (13) AQ MAC
- Chattanooga (13) AQ Southern
- Lipscomb (13) AQ ASUN
- Utah Valley (14) AQ WAC
- Jacksonville State (14) AQ CUSA
- Northern Colorado (14) AQ Big Sky
- Towson (14) AQ CAA
- South Alabama (15) AQ Sun Belt
- Robert Morris (15) AQ Horizon
- Central Connecticut (15) AQ Northeast
- Norfolk State (15) AQ MEAC
- Bryant (16) AQ America East
- Nebraska-Omaha (16) AQ Summit
- Southern (16) AQ SWAC
- Quinnipiac (16) AQ MAAC
- Southeast Missouri State (16) AQ OVC
- Bucknell (16) AQ Patriot