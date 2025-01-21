Where to watch Arizona vs. Oklahoma State basketball: TV channel, live stream, game time
After seeing their seven-game winning streak come to an end, the Arizona Wildcats are hoping to start a new streak on Tuesday night.
Arizona (11-6, 5-1) heads to one of the toughest road venues in the Big 12, Gallagher-Iba Arena, to take on Oklahoma State (10-7, 2-4) at 7 p.m. MST.
Despite Saturday's 70-54 loss to Texas Tech, the Wildcats are still ranked No. 15 in the NCAA NET Rankings and are projected as a No. 6 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
As Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said last week, the Wildcats still "have three hard laps to go" in the Big 12. Almost every opponent and road arena are brand new to the Wildcats, who spent the past 45 years in the Pac-12.
After the next two games — Oklahoma State and Colorado — Arizona will face arguably its toughest game of the season: a home showdown vs. Iowa State on Jan. 27. The Cyclones are ranked No. 6 in the NET and are projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney.
The Wildcats desperately need some production out of fifth-year senior guard Caleb Love, who is averaging just 10.8 points and is 8-of-31 from downtown (25.8%) over his last five games. He also has more turnovers (13) than assists (12) in that stretch.
After Love went 3-of-13 from the field, including 0-of-5 from the 3-point line, in Arizona's loss to Texas Tech, Lloyd was honest in his assessment of his senior leader's performance.
"Caleb's a good player. He's got to start playing better," Lloyd sad. "A couple of games ago he had 33 points, eight assists, five rebounds ... one of the only guys ever to do it in college basketball. So he's just got to play better."
ESPN's FPI predicts Arizona will beat Oklahoma State, giving the Wildcats an 87.3% chance to win.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Arizona's Big 12 road game at Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.
Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma State TV channel, live stream
Who: Arizona (11-6, 5-1) at Oklahoma State (10-7, 2-4) in Big 12 men's basketball
Tipoff Time: Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena | Stillwater, Oklahoma
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has an 87.3% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 71, Oklahoma State 63
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPNU
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 387 (Arizona broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream)