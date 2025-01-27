Where to watch, stream Arizona-Iowa State: TV channel, live video, predictions
The new and improved Big 12 Conference takes center stage Monday night with a primetime college basketball matchup on national television.
Longtime Pac-12 power Arizona (13-6, 7-1) hosts No. 3 Iowa State (17-2, 7-1) in what promises to be an electric atmosphere at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson.
The Wildcats and Cyclones are trying to stay within reach of Houston (16-3, 8-0) for first place in the Big 12. The matchup also has NCAA tournament implications.
Iowa State comes into the game ranked No. 6 in the NCAA NET Rankings and projected to be a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament in ESPN's latest Bracketology projections. Arizona is ranked No. 15 in the NET and projected to be a No. 6 seed in the tournament.
A win by the Wildcats would likely propel them into the top 10 of the NET Rankings and onto the No. 4 seed line for the NCAA tournament. Arizona is a slight favorite according to ESPN's FPI. The predictive analytics give the Wildcats a 56.6% chance to win.
Arizona is 55-4 at home under head coach Tommy Lloyd, including 9-1 this season. Lloyd knows how big of a game this is, but he also knows there's a ton of basketball left to play.
"I'm not going to make it as 'our season hinges on Monday,'" Lloyd said after Arizona beat Colorado on Saturday. "But obviously it's a great opportunity for our program, and we ain't even thinking about winning the Big 12. Not yet. You've got to earn that right. You've got to earn that right. Because anything else is just words. And I hate words. I like action."
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 home game vs. Iowa State on Monday night.
Iowa State at Arizona TV Channel, Live Online Stream
Who: Arizona (13-6, 7-1) vs. Iowa State (17-2, 7-1) in Big 12 men's basketball
Tipoff Time: Monday, Jan. 27 at 8:30 p.m. MST/9:30 p.m. CST
Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 56.6% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 77, Iowa State 75
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 199 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 198 (Iowa State broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream)