Arizona Football Talk: Arizona-BYU Prediction

Arizona is looking for its fifth win of the season and will square off against No. 18 BYU.

Troy Hutchison

Oct 12, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; The Arizona Wildcats defense lines up against the Brigham Young Cougars offense during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; The Arizona Wildcats defense lines up against the Brigham Young Cougars offense during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Arizona sought to get back on track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan, during which the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.

Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction, with the team starting the year with three straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State, and Kansas State.

After a quick bump in the road against Iowa State, Arizona (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) was able to bounce back with an impressive 41-13 win over Oklahoma State, putting the Wildcats two wins away from a bowl berth.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Mordecai McDaniel (32) grabs Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona was led by quarterback Noah Fifita, who racked up 376 passing yards while going 28 of 38, which led to five touchdowns on the day for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award winner.

Leading the charge in the receiving room was Tre Spivey, who set the tone early in the game with two catches that resulted in touchdowns to put the Wildcats ahead by double-digits early.

On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona held Oklahoma State to 158 total yards, which marked the second time this season the Wildcats have held an opponent to under 200 yards of total offense.

Arizona defensive coordinator getting ready for the Wildcats' season-opening game against Hawaii. / Arizona Athletics

So far this season, the Wildcats have recorded 13 sacks, which ranks them 31st nationally. Meanwhile, Arizona has allowed opponents to average 15.6 PPG, which puts UA 19th nationally along with Iowa.

Now, the Wildcats will be getting ready to face off against No. 18 BYU (5-0, 2-0) at home with a 5 p.m. (MST) kickoff on ESPN2.

To get you ready for the game, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our prediction for the Wildcats’ game against BYU.

Game Prediction

Oct 12, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (11) is rushed by Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Siale Esera (54) during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
  • Arizona: 21
  • No. 18 BYU: 17

Reason

When looking at this game, both Arizona and BYU are some of the better defensive teams in the Big 12 and rank in the top 35 points allowed with the Cougars coming in at No. 6 (12.2 ppg) and the Wildcats at No. 31 (15.6 ppg).

With the forecast set for a 95% chance of rain and the high being 83 degrees, this could be a muddy, grind it out, hard noise style of game. Meaning it could come down to the running game and the defensive front.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tre’ Griffiths (13) gets in the face of Arizona Wildcats defensive back Swayde Griffin (28) during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona has drastically improved on the defensive side of the ball and have something to prove in the running game after a slow game against OSU. So, we’ve got the Wildcats winning a narrow nail-biting game.

