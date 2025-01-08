Inside The Wildcats

Arizona takes advantage of NCAA waiver to add Pac-12 player in transfer portal

The Wildcats have added 16 players in the transfer portal

Ben Sherman

Offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez (77) is transferring from Oregon State to Arizona.
/ Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats are already taking advantage of the latest change in NCAA eligibility.

Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez announced Wednesday he's transferring from Oregon State to Arizona to play a sixth season.

Gonzalez was out of eligibility until the recent NCAA waiver that granted an additional year of eligibility to former junior college transfers. The NCAA waiver only applies to athletes who used some of their college eligibility at a non-NCAA school (junior college, NAIA) and run out of athletic eligibility after the 2024-25 school year.

Gonzalez checks all of those boxes, and now he's coming to Arizona.

Who Is Flavio Gonzalez?

A 6-foot-5, 293-pound right guard, Gonzalez started 10 games for Oregon State in 2024. He played in a total of 20 games during his three-year OSU career.

He started his college career at Southwestern Community College in Southern California in 2019. He transferred to Butler Community College in Kansas for the 2021 season before transferring to Oregon State from 2022-2024.

Gonzalez played his high school football at Pueblo High School in Tucson.

Here's the updated list of transfer portal additions for Brent Brennan and the Wildcats:

Arizona Transfer Portal Additions (16)

Tristan Bounds, offensive tackle, Michigan

Jordan Brown, offensive tackle, Georgia Tech

Ty Buchanan, offensive lineman, Texas Tech

Jay'Vion Cole, cornerback, Texas

Michael Dansby, cornerback, San Jose State

Ka'ena Decambra, offensive tackle, Hawaii

Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, safety, Stanford

Flavio Gonzalez, offensive lineman, Oregon State

Kris Hutson, wide receiver, Washington State

Braedyn Locke, QB, Wisconsin

Ismail Mahdi, running back, Texas State

Deshawn McKnight, defensive lineman, Appalachian State

Mike Mitchell, running back, Utah

Chancellor Owens, defensive end, Northwestern State

Tre Spivey, wide receiver, Kansas State

Luke Wysong, wide receiver, New Mexico

