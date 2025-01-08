Arizona takes advantage of NCAA waiver to add Pac-12 player in transfer portal
The Arizona Wildcats are already taking advantage of the latest change in NCAA eligibility.
Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Flavio Gonzalez announced Wednesday he's transferring from Oregon State to Arizona to play a sixth season.
Gonzalez was out of eligibility until the recent NCAA waiver that granted an additional year of eligibility to former junior college transfers. The NCAA waiver only applies to athletes who used some of their college eligibility at a non-NCAA school (junior college, NAIA) and run out of athletic eligibility after the 2024-25 school year.
Gonzalez checks all of those boxes, and now he's coming to Arizona.
Who Is Flavio Gonzalez?
A 6-foot-5, 293-pound right guard, Gonzalez started 10 games for Oregon State in 2024. He played in a total of 20 games during his three-year OSU career.
He started his college career at Southwestern Community College in Southern California in 2019. He transferred to Butler Community College in Kansas for the 2021 season before transferring to Oregon State from 2022-2024.
Gonzalez played his high school football at Pueblo High School in Tucson.
Here's the updated list of transfer portal additions for Brent Brennan and the Wildcats:
Arizona Transfer Portal Additions (16)
Tristan Bounds, offensive tackle, Michigan
Jordan Brown, offensive tackle, Georgia Tech
Ty Buchanan, offensive lineman, Texas Tech
Jay'Vion Cole, cornerback, Texas
Michael Dansby, cornerback, San Jose State
Ka'ena Decambra, offensive tackle, Hawaii
Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, safety, Stanford
Flavio Gonzalez, offensive lineman, Oregon State
Kris Hutson, wide receiver, Washington State
Braedyn Locke, QB, Wisconsin
Ismail Mahdi, running back, Texas State
Deshawn McKnight, defensive lineman, Appalachian State
Mike Mitchell, running back, Utah
Chancellor Owens, defensive end, Northwestern State
Tre Spivey, wide receiver, Kansas State
Luke Wysong, wide receiver, New Mexico