Former Arizona Wide Receiver Target Enters Transfer Portal

While the 2026 transfer portal window won't officially open until January, players across the country have already started announcing their intention to enter the portal now that the 2025 regular season has come to an end.

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are likely to target several transfer portal players this offseason, one of which might be a Wisconsin wide receiver the Wildcats nearly signed during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Former Arizona Target to Transfer From Wisconsin

On Dec. 10, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Trech Kekahuna, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver from Wisconsin plans to enter the portal and transfer from Wisconsin.

BREAKING: Wisconsin WR Trech Kekahuna plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3sports



The past two seasons he’s started in 28 games and totaled 690 yards



He’s repped by @AgentJoeD https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/JVDFknpWr4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 10, 2025

Kekahuna was a three-star wide receiver out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the 2023 recruiting class. Arizona had targeted him throughout his recruitment process, hosting him on an official visit at the end of the 2022 season.

The wideout would end up committing to Arizona at the end of that December, but flipped his commitment from the Wildcats to Wisconsin just days later. It was a big blow to the program at the time, but now Arizona has a second chance to land Kekahuna.

Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) rushes at Michigan Wolverines linebacker Ernest Hausmann (15) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While Brennan's staff wasn't in Tucson when Arizona initially pursued Kekahuna, there's a strong chance that the Nevada native still has interest in the program, especially after the Wildcats' success in 2025.

Wide receiver isn't Arizona's most pressing need, but Kekahuna is a talented player who would be a good fit in Brennan's offense. Over three seasons at Wisconsin, the redshirt sophomore has recorded 55 catches for 614 yards and two touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While those aren't eye-popping numbers, it's important to remember that the Badgers' passing offense has been one of the worst in the country over the last few seasons, and a change of scenery could be just what Kekahuna needs to break out.

Neither 247Sports nor Rivals has assigned Kekahuna a transfer ranking yet, but since he was a three-star prospect and ranked as a top-70 receiver in the country coming out of high school, he is likely to remain a three-star transfer recruit.

Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) scores a touchdown on a 61-yard run during the third quarter of the game against Middle Tennessee Saturday, September 6, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether Arizona will once again decide to pursue Kekahuna. Still, given how close he was to being a Wildcat just three years ago, it would stand to reason that both parties still share a mutual interest in each other.

Please share your thoughts on Arizona potentially targeting Kekahuna in the portal. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link