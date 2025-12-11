Former Arizona Wide Receiver Target Enters Transfer Portal
In this story:
While the 2026 transfer portal window won't officially open until January, players across the country have already started announcing their intention to enter the portal now that the 2025 regular season has come to an end.
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are likely to target several transfer portal players this offseason, one of which might be a Wisconsin wide receiver the Wildcats nearly signed during the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Former Arizona Target to Transfer From Wisconsin
On Dec. 10, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Trech Kekahuna, a redshirt sophomore wide receiver from Wisconsin plans to enter the portal and transfer from Wisconsin.
Kekahuna was a three-star wide receiver out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the 2023 recruiting class. Arizona had targeted him throughout his recruitment process, hosting him on an official visit at the end of the 2022 season.
The wideout would end up committing to Arizona at the end of that December, but flipped his commitment from the Wildcats to Wisconsin just days later. It was a big blow to the program at the time, but now Arizona has a second chance to land Kekahuna.
While Brennan's staff wasn't in Tucson when Arizona initially pursued Kekahuna, there's a strong chance that the Nevada native still has interest in the program, especially after the Wildcats' success in 2025.
Wide receiver isn't Arizona's most pressing need, but Kekahuna is a talented player who would be a good fit in Brennan's offense. Over three seasons at Wisconsin, the redshirt sophomore has recorded 55 catches for 614 yards and two touchdowns. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
While those aren't eye-popping numbers, it's important to remember that the Badgers' passing offense has been one of the worst in the country over the last few seasons, and a change of scenery could be just what Kekahuna needs to break out.
Neither 247Sports nor Rivals has assigned Kekahuna a transfer ranking yet, but since he was a three-star prospect and ranked as a top-70 receiver in the country coming out of high school, he is likely to remain a three-star transfer recruit.
It remains to be seen whether Arizona will once again decide to pursue Kekahuna. Still, given how close he was to being a Wildcat just three years ago, it would stand to reason that both parties still share a mutual interest in each other.
Please share your thoughts on Arizona potentially targeting Kekahuna in the portal. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link
Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.Follow maxdorsey44