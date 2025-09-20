Grading Noah Fifita’s Performance Heading Into Arizona’s BYE Week
The Arizona Wildcats football team has begun its season with a 3-0 record, something it hadn't done since the 2015 season, when it capped off that year with a 45-37 win in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl over New Mexico.
It had done so by rolling over Hawaii, 40-6, storming through Weber State, 48-3 and gutting its way through a close 23-17 game with Kansas State.
Arizona is now on a bye week after the victory and will need to clean up any blemishes it has before going head-to-head with the No. 14-ranked team at their home in Ames, IA, on September 27.
If Arizona is successful in taking down the Cyclones in their own home, it will have done something it hasn't done since 2010 and that is starting the season 4-0.
The Arizona offense amassed 1,312 yards against all its opponents through the first three weeks of the 2025 season. Much of the success has to do with offensive coordinator Seth Doege bringing a newfound confidence to it, as well as the addition of depth and speed that was brought in during the offseason.
The hiring of Doege, paired with a new committee of wide receivers after the loss of Tetairoa McMillan, has been a huge asset in the improvement of quarterback Noah Fifita, who has made strides in upping his game for the 2025 season.
Those improvements have really showed in the first three games of the season, as he is more decisive in his throws, distributes the ball to all of his receivers and utilizes his legs to extend plays and gain yards to keep a drive going.
Grade: B +
Fifita gets a B for his first three performances of the season for showing huge improvement in his consistency and efficiency.
There were some timing issues with his receivers in his first game against Hawaii, and he missed some throws to them. However, he was able to capitalize on turnovers caused by the defense and finish those drives with points. He ended that game 13 for 23 with 161 yards, a passing touchdown and another on his feet.
The second game against Weber State was where he truly showed his improvements, with a phenomenal throwing performance against a lower-division school. He completed his first 14 passes and finished 17 for 22 with 373 passing yards and five touchdowns.
He showed that he has a huge arm by connecting with Javin Whately on an 86-yard pass for a touchdown. He also showed that he can drive the offense explosively.
Fifita's talent as a dual-threat quarterback was displayed against Kansas State when he ran for a career-high 48 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In a game where Arizona dominated in time of possession and total offense.
Overall, Fifita has showcased his big arm capability and his ability to keep a drive alive by gaining tough yards on the ground. More importantly, he has become a true leader of the offense by showing a larger sense of confidence and running a more synchronized squad.
