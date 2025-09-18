Grading Arizona's Cornerback Room Through The BYE Week
Arizona football is 3-0 heading into its bye week with wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
The big story of the season so far for the Wildcats has been their defense under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. Across the first three games of the season, the Wildcats' defense ranks No. 4 in points allowed (8.7) and No. 2 in total yards allowed (222.3).
Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes have led the way for Arizona on the outside opposite of each other. Dansby has totaled eight tackles with three pass deflections, while Garnes has totaled six tackles, along with recording three pass deflections.
They have each started over Marquis Groves-Killebrew, who was banged up to start the season, but has lately been playing primarily in special teams. He bumped into Jeremiah Patterson on a punt return in Arizona's latest game against Kansas State that resulted in a fumble.
Jay'Vion Cole has also chipped in with six tackles, one sack and one pass deflection on the season, as well as a pick-six that he recorded against Weber State.
Arizona has been flying all over the field on the defensive side of the ball, coming off a win over Kansas State, where they allowed just 193 yards from scrimmage and forced them to convert just 3-of-17 third and fourth-down plays.
Grade: B
It has been an impressive start to the season for the Arizona defense as a whole. The corner back room for the Wildcats has yet to face a super tough test this season, given that Avery Johnson hasn't shown to be the most accurate passer downfield. The group will have one of its toughest tests on the entire season next out of the bye week against Rocco Becht and the Iowa State passing offense.
Arizona is on bye this week before heading on the road to Ames next week to take on a tough opponent in Iowa State to open Big 12 play.
Last week, Kansas State was the toughest test up to that point for Arizona. It will now be Cyclones who remain one of the favorites to win the Big 12. If the Wildcats can come out on top in that game in a tough road environment, it will be even bigger for the confidence of Arizona moving further into conference play.
What are your thoughts on the corner back room so far for the Wildcats? To let us know, be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.