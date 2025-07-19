How to Watch Arizona Players in Summer League Games
The NBA 2025 Summer League is here with new faces getting a chance from organizations and second-year players participating to get more reps and prove themselves to not only their teams but others around the league that are keeping an eye out for talent.
Although it isn’t the same as the regular season, it is a great chance for basketball fans to see young and upcoming talent that could be future stars in the NBA and inspire the next wave of players.
Right now, there are six former Wildcats participating in the summer league with Caleb Love, Keshad Johnson, Oumar Ballo, Christian Koloko, Trey Townsend and No. 14 overall pick Carter Bryant looking to impress their new teams and find their footing in the NBA.
Pelle Larsson was playing with the Heat but after a successful summer league run, he will be leaving to join the Sweden National Team in the EuroBasket games.
Saturday night, the NBA Summer League will have two teams that Arizona fans will want to keep an eye on with a total of two former Wildcats in action looking to solidify their positioning with their franchises.
First, the San Antonio Spurs will be in action as they square off against the Detroit Pistons at 5 p.m. (MST) and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Bryant is coming off one of his best games where he scored 16 points while going 6 of 9 from the field and collecting five rebounds and three assists in his 23 minutes of action.
Although Bryant has had his struggles on the offensive side of the court this summer league, he has been rock solid on the defensive side of the ball and even locked down No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg this past week.
“He’s an incredible player and a really good person as well," Flagg said during postgame interviews.“He plays really good defense, he didn’t look tired at all. I was definitely feeling a bit gassed.”
Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers face off against the Phoenix Suns at 6:30 p.m. (MST) on NBA TV and can be streamed on ESPN+.
The game will feature Love, who has been a scoring machine in the summer league while impressing people with his defensive skills. Now, he needs to improve his shot selection and consistency but those are things he can work on in the G League and at the NBA level next season.
Please be sure to let us know which game you’ll be watching and who you are excited to see on the court. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.