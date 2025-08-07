23 Days Til Arizona Football: Looking at Former UA RB
The countdown continues as we are now officially 23 days away from the season opener for Arizona against Hawaii. Over the next few weeks, we will be taking a look back at some of the top players in Arizona football history by jersey number as we inch closer towards the start of the season.
We continue with former Arizona RB Gary Brightwell who played with the Wildcats from 2017-20.
As a freshman, Brightwell saw a limited role across 13 games. He did not see a carry, primarily playing on special teams.
The following year, Brightwell served as the backup to J.J. Taylor. He appeared in 11 games, rushing for 525 yards and three touchdowns on 91 carries. He also added two receptions through the air. He posted two 100-yard games on the ground, with them coming against Oregon State (113 yards) and UCLA (121 yards). Brightwell also ran back two kickoffs for 47 yards.
Brightwell remained the primary backup to Taylor as a junior, appearing in 11 games with two starts. He totaled 390 yards on the ground and five touchdowns on 66 carries. He added four receptions for 59 yards and another score through the air. He added another 39 yards on three kickoff returns. Brightwell ran for 141 yards on five carries in the season opener against Northern Arizona, including a 94-yard touchdown run, which was the second-longest rush in school history.
In the shortened 2020 season, Brightwell was the lead back for Arizona. He finished eighth in the Pac-12 in rushing with 409 rushing yards with a pair of 100-yard rushing games. He totaled a career-high 22 carries against Colorado.
Brightwell was selected by the New York Giants in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw just one carry and one reception in his rookie season before he suffered a season-ending neck injury.
Brightwell remained with the Giants the next two years, in 2022 and 2023. He totaled 141 yards on the ground and one touchdown on 31 carries across 17 games. He ran for a career-high 60 yards on 11 carries in the final game of that season, and saw at least five carries in four different games.
He spent last season on the Browns' practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in September and appeared in two games, but did not see a carry. He most recently signed a reserve/futures contract with the Bengals last January. He is currently in training camp with the Bengals, competing for a depth spot in their backfield.
What was your favorite memory from Brightwell during his time at Arizona? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.