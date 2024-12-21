Arizona Gets Commitment From Former Four-Star Wide Receiver Kris Hutson
Arizona knows they need to improve on offense after what occurred last season.
The drop off from what Brent Brennan put on the field this past campaign compared to how Jedd Fisch operated was alarming, but changes have already been made to help improve the outlook of this unit heading into 2025.
The Wildcats moved on from Dino Babers as their offensive coordinator and brought in Seth Doege, a young, rising star in the sport who has quickly moved up the coaching ranks following his playing days at Texas Tech and short professional career.
With a more modern day approach on offense, Arizona is hoping they will see immediate improvement, especially since star quarterback Noah Fifita will be back next year.
But, the departure of all-world wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan after he declared for the NFL draft looms large, especially since he was really the only player on that side of the ball who produced consistent results on a weekly basis.
The Wildcats knew they needed to go out and add to this room, and they were able to do that by picking up a commitment from transfer Luke Wysong.
Arizona didn't stop there, though.
They also got a commitment from Washington State transfer, Kris Hutson.
The 5-foot-11 wide out was once viewed as a top player in the 2020 class when he was ranked 209th overall by 247Sports Composite. Rated as a four-star, he committed to Oregon out of high school and was able to carve out an early role for himself his freshman season by playing in seven games.
But, it never really materialized for Hutson.
He had much better second and third years with the Ducks, totaling 891 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 75 receptions during that span, yet, his playing time reduced to just five games with one catch in 2023.
That prompted his transfer to Washington State last offseason, where he had the best performance of his career with 54 catches for 683 yards and two scores.
If Hutson can bring that level of production with him to Tucson, then he will be a huge boost to the wide receiver room.