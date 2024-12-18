Arizona Grabs Former Four-Star Recruit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos Out of Transfer Portal
Arizona needed to be active in the transfer portal, and that's exactly what's taking place.
With roughly 30 players from this past season's roster looking for a new opportunity, Brent Brennan and his coaching staff have gone to work trying to overhaul things in Tucson as they get set for next year following a disappointing 2024 campaign.
Four players committed to Arizona out of the transfer portal, all at positions of need, and with them continuing to contact others to try and get them on campus, the Wildcats were able to strike again by landing Stanford transfer safety Jshawn Frausto-Ramos.
He is now the third defensive back to commit to Arizona in this cycle, joining Michael Dansby and Jay'Vion Cole, both players who played for Brennan at San Jose State in the past.
Frausto-Ramos was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class when he signed with Stanford, ranked as the 43rd-best cornerback in the cycle and No. 417 player overall by 247Sports Composite.
He is another player who has familiarity with this coaching staff.
Duane Akina, who will be the secondary coach after being demoted from defensive coordinator following this season, previously landed Frausto-Ramos out of powerhouse prep program St. John Bosco High School when he was on the coaching staff at Stanford.
The 6-footer was an impact player for the Cardinal immediately when he stepped onto campus, appearing in all 12 games and getting four starts as a freshman.
During his two years at Stanford, he wracked up 40 total tackles, 29 of them solo, while also recording two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup across his 21 games and five starts.
With Arizona looking to replace a secondary that virtually all put their names into the portal, Fausto-Ramos is a huge pick up who has the chance to be a Day 1 starter for the Wildcats in 2025.