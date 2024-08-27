Arizona Transfer Expected to Make Major Impact in First Season With Program
The talk of the offseason for Arizona has been about how potent their offense could be.
With Tetairoa McMillan and Noah Fifita, arguably the best wide receiver and quarterback duo in the nation, the Wildcats should feature one of the top offenses in the country.
However, with the Big 12 being an offensive-focused conference, they will also need to play some defense if they are going to contend for a title. If Arizona can't get stops at a high level in some of their conference games, they shouldn't expect to find much success.
That'll be tested in Weeks 3 and 4 against Kansas State and Utah, but there are other games following those matchups that won't be easy, either.
So, who on the defense will step up?
ESPN believes that San Jose State transfer Tre Smith is one of the top "newcomers" in college football, and they expect a big year out of the All-Mountain West First-Team member.
"The first-team All-Mountain West selection followed coach Brent Brennan and his staff to Arizona after breaking out with a career-high 66 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2023. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound junior is expected to be the Wildcats' top pass rusher and should have a big year in the Big 12."
Smith followed Brent Brennan from San Jose State. He's familiar with some of the defensive schemes Brennan wants to run.
There are always worries when a player transfers in from a smaller conference, but his skill set should translate to the Big 12.
All Arizona needs is one or two guys on the defensive end to step up with some of their existing players.
They have an above-average cornerback room led by Tacario Davis but will need pass rushers to get to the quarterback at an above-average rate.
Fortunately for Arizona, they'll have two easy games to start their 2024 season. They take on New Mexico in less than a week for their first game of the year, and then will host FCS program Northern Arizona in Week 2.
At the very least, that should allow some of their defensive players to get used to the schemes the coaching staff wants to run. They've been working on it all offseason, but game reps are often the best way to learn and get better.
It'll be needed, too, as their campaign could truly be determined by how they play in Weeks 3 and 4.