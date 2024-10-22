Arizona Wildcats Freshman Has Breakout Game Eclipsed in Loss to Colorado
The Arizona Wildcats dropped their third straight game this past weekend, but it wasn't all bad as some players did leave some good impressions.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes. At the top of the list for the Wildcats, there was a mix of expected players and some breakout stars who should have their heads held high.
The highest grade of the day, for an Arizona player, went to redshirt freshman safety Jack Luttrell with an 80.6 grade. He was the only player to receive a grade in the 80s.
Luttrell logged his first career start this past weekend and it went about as well as he could have hoped for.
He did not allow a single catch on the day in 40 coverage snaps and also came up with his first two career interceptions.
The Georgia native was a three-star recruit out of high school who initially started out with the Tennessee Volunteers. After one season of no playing time, he decided to come over to the Wildcats.
He had only played 14 snaps this season before the start on Saturday. The increased workload came after injuries to Treydan Stukes and Gunner Maldonado forced the Arizona coaching staff to dig deep into the well of reserves in the secondary.
If Luttrell can keep this level of play up, he could be a beacon in what has been a vastly disappointing season of football for the Wildcats.
The next highest grade of the day went to center Josh Baker, seemingly the only offensive lineman who had a solid day.
Baker excelled in pass blocking, not allowing a single pressure in 40 snaps. The rest of the team acted as a revolving door against the defensive line, as the Buffaloes were still able to pick up 14 pressures on the day.
Two backup offensive linemen, Ryan Stewart and Michael Wooten, ended the day with 0.0 grades because of how badly they got beat.
Baker, however, has answered the call this season and has been a steady veteran force this year. He has yet to allow a sack.
Chase Kennedy rounded out the top of the performance list for Arizona, a spot that he has taken before this season. He ended this game with an okay 70.1 grade.
Kennedy made his mark in a different way in this one, mostly shining in run defense rather than pressuring the quarterback.
If the sophomore can find consistency in both fields, he has the makeup of a star.