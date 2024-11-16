Green Bay Packers Put Former Arizona Wildcats Standout on Injured Reserve
The Arizona Wildcats were able to get back into the win column on Friday night, snapping a five-game losing streak that completely crushed their season after they upset then-ranked Utah on the road back on Sept. 28.
The bye week they had ahead of their matchup against Houston was certainly needed.
Head coach Brent Brennan, even amidst all the criticism, has remained positive this group would continue to fight, and they'll have an opportunity to play in a bowl game if they can win the final two games of the year.
It won't be something like the Alamo Bowl they competed in last season, but it would still be the first time this program would play in a bowl game in back-to-back years since a run of four straight from 2012-15.
One player who was apart of last season's squad was Jordan Morgan.
The monstrous offensive lineman parlayed his strong final collegiate campaign into being a first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers with the 25th overall selection.
Unfortunately, things haven't gone quite as smoothly for the former Wildcat as it did during the latter part of his career in Tucson.
Viewed as someone who could be the starting guard for the Packers in their opener, an injury during training camp halted that momentum and has caused him to largely be used in a reserve role.
Now, Morgan will have to miss at least the next four games after ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Green Bay placed him on injured reserve.
He's been limited to just 186 offensive snaps and 29 special teams snaps this year, not exactly what either party had in mind when he was selected in the first round this past April.
Hopefully Morgan is able to use this time to get healthy and come back ready for whatever role he is given whenever he is activated off injured reserve.