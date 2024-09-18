Projected First-Round Arizona Cornerback Named Wildcats ‘Biggest Disappointment’
The vibes are down for the Arizona Wildcats after a rough showing in Week 3 against Kansas State, losing 31-7.
With expectations of potentially making the College Football Playoff, Arizona put themselves in a tough position moving forward.
Unless they win nearly every game moving forward or the Big 12 Title Game, the Wildcats will likely be on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff bracket.
The winner of the Big 12 Championship Game gets an automatic bid to the CFP, so if Arizona takes care of business in conference play, they'll always have that avenue.
It's also important to note that while Kansas State is a Big 12 member, the contest wasn't a conference game. Arizona and K-State had agreed to play before Arizona joined the conference.
Their game against Kansas State showed many flaws, especially on the defensive end.
There have been players who haven't stepped up when needed, a major concern heading into conference play.
Of those players is Tacario Davis.
Entering the year, Davis was projected to be a first-round pick. Many mock drafts still have him as such, but Davis will need to improve his play moving forward.
With how bad the defense has been, the best players on the unit will often get blamed. That's the case with Davis, as Juan Serrano of SB Nation named him Arizona's "biggest disappointment" on the defensive side of the football.
"Davis, while not having a terrible start to the season, has not put up the numbers people thought he would for being a potential first-round NFL draft pick. He has only recorded nine tackles on the season, and has yet to record an interception or a pass breakup. According to PFF, Davis has had 14 balls thrown his way with seven being caught. He has also earned overall grades of 55.7, 57.7, and 58.7. In the season opener he had two personal foul penalties, leading to an ejection."
It's only been three games, so perhaps it's a bit early to call a player a disappointment, but Davis has left a lot on the table early in the season.
However, he'll have another nine games to not only help the Wildcats reach their goals of making the College Football Playoff and winning the Big 12 but also to prove to NFL scouts that he's worthy of a first-round pick.
If history repeats itself, look for the California native to get going in the near future.