Strong Running Game Overshadowed by Arizona Wildcats Passing Attack
The Arizona Wildcats were able to start off their season with an impressive 61-point performance against the New Mexico Lobos.
Starting the season off with a win is a great thing for the Wildcats, as they have some high expectations in the Big-12 this season. Coming into 2024, Arizona’s offense was expected to be one of the best in the nation, as they were returning a lot of talented starters.
Week 1 did not disappoint for the Wildcats’ offense, as they totaled 627 yards on their way to the convincing win. In the win, the Wildcats were balanced on offense, but it was the passing offense that received most of the attention.
Quarterback Noah Fifita kicked off his season in a big way, as he totaled 422 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and one interception. While the performance from Fifita was a good one, it was wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan who stole the show.
McMillan totaled 10 receptions, 304 receiving yards, and caught all four of Fifita’s touchdowns. The game by McMillan was one of the best we will likely see from a wide receiver all season, as he had more receptions than the rest of his team in the game and obviously more receiving yards.
In the win, McMillan likely threw his hat into the Heisman conversation, as it was a remarkable performance.
While the passing attack for Arizona was excellent, the running game was also excellent in the win. The Wildcats totaled 205 rushing yards on 26 total team carries. Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the way for Arizona, as he totaled 106 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
Quali Conley also had an excellent game out of the backfield, as he totaled 90 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns. The running back duo for Arizona averaged over eight yards per carry combined in a great game for both.
As the season moves on for the Wildcats, having a balanced attack on offense will continue to be important. While they likely won’t be challenged much by Northern Arizona, they do have a big matchup on the horizon with the Kansas State Wildcats.
In addition to having a balanced attack, it is also important for Arizona to have multiple running backs that can contribute. The combination of Croskey-Merritt and Conley had almost an even split in terms of carries and that will be helpful if they both produce at an equal level moving forward.