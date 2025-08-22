Brian Robinson Jr. Trade Could Put Jacory Croskey-Merritt In The Fantasy Football Spotlight
Brian Robinson Jr. has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter. The move isn’t surprising, as the Washington Commanders had stated a desire to deal him and the Niners were hurting at running back.
The fantasy implications are wide ranging, but we’ll start in Washington.
With B-Rob gone, the expectation is that the team will go with a committee with rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Austin Ekeler. Who starts is still up in the air, but JSM has been getting the most camp buzz and is ranked highest among the trio of backs for me. All three should be drafted in fantasy leagues, however.
In San Francisco, the Niners are dealing with injuries to Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) and Jordan James (finger) behind starter Christian McCaffrey. And while CMC is healthy now, he has been one of the least durable backs in the league in recent seasons. This move gives the 49ers peace of mind in their backfield, but it also means Robinson Jr. could takes a few touches away from McCaffrey each week.
He's also now the clear handcuff for McCaffrey managers.
CMC has been going in the first round in a lot of drafts (not something I agree with), but he could fall a couple of spots now that Robinson Jr. is in the mix. His presence also hurts the stock of Guerendo and James, who are barely draftable at this point.