Offensive Grades From Arizona's Thrilling Week 12 Upset Over Cincinnati
Arizona picked apart a decent Cincinnati defense on the road behind an efficient passing attack and a sustainable rushing game.
The Wildcats dropped the No. 25 Bearcats, 30-24, in an upset that shakes up the Big 12 picture and gives Brent Brennan a signature win in year two at the helm.
Brennan needed his offense to sustain drives and have a mixed attack, and he got just that. Arizona picked up 474 total yards and got 181 yards on the ground with strong performances from each of its three tailbacks.
Arizona trailed at the break, but rallied in the third quarter and never looked back. Brennan's Wildcats improved to 7-3 on the season and got their second straight road win, which is a big step for Brennan itself.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Wildcats had several standouts offensively on the road. Here are the five highest-graded offensive players from Saturday's big win (minimum 30 snaps).
5) RB Quincy Craig
Craig was the star of the show a week ago, scoring two touchdowns and the game-winner against Kansas. On Saturday, he carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards and made two catches for 16 yards.
It wasn't a day filled with as many exciting plays for the Portland State transfer, but Craig was a consistent force on the ground, churning out 4.7 yards per carry. He also had some valuable chips and pure pass blocking sets that bought Fifita some time in the backfield.
According to PFF, Craig had an overall grade of 69.4, with a rushing grade of 71.1, a receiving grade of 58.1, and a pass blocking grade of 85.0.
4) WR Chris Hunter
Hunter missed last week's game against Kansas, but returned to his spot out wide against the Bearcats. He turned in a modest stat line, but his biggest plays were in the ground game.
The junior wideout caught two of his three targets for 51 yards, one of which had a fade along the sideline in tight coverage where he came down with the 30-yard grab. Hunter played a huge role on the ground with some key blocks to jumpstart big gains from the backfield, as the Wildcats liked their blocking advantages against the Cincinnati secondary.
According to PFF, Hunter had an overall grade of 72.5, with a receiving grade of 70.6 and a run blocking grade of 69.8.
3) RB Kedrick Reescano
Another tailback who had a big day, Reescano pounded out short gains and hit one big knockout punch that gave Arizona the lead that it never relinquished.
Reescano led the backfield with 13 carries for 94 yards and a long 50-yard touchdown run. He burst through the middle of the line untouched and followed a block all the way downfield from Hunter as an escort to the end zone.
According to PFF, Reescano had an overall grade of 74.0, with a rushing grade of 78.6 and a receiving grade of 59.1.
2) WR Kris Hutson
Hutson had a massive day as the go-to target for Fifita. He was utilized over the middle for big chunks and won his matchups in one-on-one coverage on the outside.
The Washington State transfer made eight catches on 11 targets for a team-high 123 yards. Four of his catches went for more than 15 yards. This is the second time Hutson has crossed the century mark receiving this season and the most yards he's picked up as a Wildcat. In an offense with several capable receivers, Hutson has been one of the most consistent.
According to PFF, Hutson had an overall grade of 78.5 and a receiving grade of 82.6.
1) QB Noah Fifita
Fifita was brilliant in Cincinnati. He had the highest PFF passer grade among all quarterbacks in Week 12 with at least 25 dropbacks. Fifita completed 23-of-31 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown. The junior quarterback escaped trouble on a few occasions but was pinpoint accurate downfield.
Arizona history was also made. Fifita's 15-yard touchdown pass to Gio Richardson in the fourth quarter was his 68th touchdown pass as a Wildcat, surpassing Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles for the most in program history.
There wasn't a time that Fifita did not feel like he was in control of the game. He was on target at all three levels and didn't force anything. He had five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays.
According to PFF, Fifita had an overall grade of 92.1, his highest grade of the season. He also had a passing grade of 92.9 and a 60.8 rushing grade.
