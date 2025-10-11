Arizona to Host Top 2028 Safety Prospect for BYU Game
The 2026 recruiting cycle is winding down, and with that, programs are now turning their attention towards the future. Arizona has been active on the recruiting trail for both the 2027 and 2028 classes, and is hosting one of the best safety prospects in the 2028 cycle on a game-day visit for the BYU game.
Arizona Set to Host Top 100 Prospect on Game-Day Visit
Arizona is set to host No. 18 BYU on Saturday, October 11, for a crucial matchup in its 2025 season. The atmosphere in Tucson should be electric for the game, and the Wildcats are taking advantage of it by hosting a slew of prospects on game-day visits.
One of those prospects is Pole Moala, a 2028 safety out of Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California. While Maoala is only in his sophomore year of high school, he's already established himself as one of the best recruits in the 2028 cycle.
247Sports ranks him as the No. 91 overall player in the class, the No. 5 safety, and the No. 5 player from California. Arizona has been pursuing Moala for a while and was one of the first programs interested in the young safety, extending him his fourth Division I offer back in January.
Moala is one of the most highly touted recruits in the 2028 class. So far, he has picked up 21 offers, including from some of the nation's elite programs like USC, Oregon, Miami, and Ohio State. He's already been on a game-day visit this season to Columbus with the Buckeyes in September.
Following his trip to Tucson this weekend, he is also expected to travel to Washington, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss for game-day visits this fall.
It's safe to say the Wildcats face an uphill battle to land Moala, given how many teams are interested, but getting him on campus for the BYU game should help the Wildcats gauge where they stand in his recruitment and allow Brennan and his staff to pitch him on Arizona.
Game-day visits are by no means dealbreakers in recruitment, but getting a prospect on campus is almost always positive for the school. Moala likely has a long way to go before he makes his decision, but Arizona seems to be putting itself in as good a position as possible to land him.
Tell us your thoughts on Moala's game-day visit to Arizona by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.