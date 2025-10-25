Grading Joe Salave'a's Defensive Line Heading Into The Bye Week
Arizona is officially heading into its bye week at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play, coming off back-to-back losses against BYU in double overtime at home and on a field goal as time expired on the road against Houston.
The Wildcats are taking their bye week to get back to the fundamentals, as head coach Brent Brennan noted following last week's game, as well as during his weekly press conference on Monday.
Arizona defensive line coach Joe Salave'a returned to Tucson this year for his second stint with the Wildcats after previously serving as the defensive line coach during the 2011 season. Once a player in Tucson, Salave'a went on to play nine years in the NFL before entering his coaching career.
Salave'a has spent coaching stints with Miami (2022-24), Oregon (2017-21), Washington State (2012-16), Arizona (2011, 2025) and San Jose State (2008-09). He most recently spent time as the defensive line coach, associate head coach, and defensive run game coordinator at Miami before he returned to the Wildcats.
Grading the job Joe Salave'a has done as Arizona's defensive line coach: B
The big loss this season on the defensive line for the Wildcats under Salave'a was Tre Smith. Immediatley after the veteran went down and it was announced he would be done for the season, the Wildcats struggled more against the run the past couple of weeks in losses against Houston and BYU.
BYU ran for 258 yards and Houston ran for 232 yards on the ground against Arizona in those respective games. The Wildcats were burned specifically by the player behind center in each of those games as Houston quarterback Conner Weigman ran for 98 yards and a touchdown, while BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite those recent struggles, the Wildcats still rank No. 6 in the Big 12 in rush defense as they're allowing 139.7 yards per game on the ground.
Overall on the season, Arizona ranks No. 9 in the Big 12 conference with14 sacks. The Wildcats' defensive line has had its flashes, but consistency has been an issue at times. The added depth and rotation on the defensive line has been notable for the Wildcats this season.
Making his return to the Arizona program, Tiaoalii Savea leads the defensive lineman room with 22 tackles on the season. His size in the middle of the defensive line helped the Wildcats against the run in a big way early in the year.
It has been a mix of transfers and returners making an impact on the Wildcats defensive line this season under Salave'a as well as defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and his scheme.
It has been a struggle for the Arizona defensive line at times this season to get the opposing quarterback down as a runner or in the pocket getting pressure. The big focus for the rest of the season will be stopping the run as they've struggled to do the past couple of weeks.
How would you grade Arizona's defensive line and the job Salave'a has done as the position group's coach on the season? To let us know, just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow while you're there.