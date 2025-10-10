Arizona Legend Named Honorary Captain For Saturday's Game
Arizona is having another one of its football legends in program history as the honorary captain on Saturday when the Wildcats host No. 18 BYU on Saturday.
Former Arizona offensive tackle Eben Britton will take the field with the Wildcats on Saturday at Arizona Stadium for family weekend. He was one of Arizona's top early recruits in the class of 2005 before he redshirted that first season as a tackle.
Britton is considered one of the best offensive linemen in program history in Tucson. He was the top player on the Wildcats' offensive line during the 2006 season, where he was later named a Rivals.com second-team All-America and honorable mention All-Pac-10 honors that year. He recorded 83 knockdowns that season and his blocking consistency grade of 84.5 percent was the second-highest in the Pac-10.
He was later named to the Second-Team All-Pac-10 in 2007 and First-Team All-Pac-10 in 2008. Britton went on to be a second-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft with the No. 39 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Britton spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville, starting 15 games as a rookie. He played 10 games the following year before he suffered a torn labrum. The injury lasted into the 2011 season before returning for a few games, before he injured his back. After one more year with the Jaguars, he went to Chicago, where he played two more seasons with the Bears.
It will be another tough test for Arizona on Saturday against an undefeated and 18th-ranked BYU team. The Wildcats are 4-0 to start the season at home, but this will be by far their toughest test at home to start the season.
With current forecasts expecting rain to impact the game, it is possible that the run game becomes an even bigger factor for both sides. The Wildcats' offensive line play has been steady this season, and the run game has shown flashes. The run defense has been one of the most impressive parts of the team this season, as they have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the Big 12 (97.6).
BYU, on the other hand, has been strong to start this season, both running the ball and defending the run. They have allowed the third-fewest rushing yards per game in the conference and have averaged the second-most rushing yards per game as an offense.
One of the big factors in Saturday's game between Arizona and BYU will be the decision-making by BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier. He has been poised and efficient to start the season, something the Cougars will need the rest of the way.
