3 Offensive Players Arizona Should Watch For
After starting the season 1-0 following last Saturday's 40-6 win over Hawaii, Arizona will move its focus to this week's opponent in Weber State. UA will be looking to move to 2-0 to start the season before they welcome Kansas State to Tucson.
The (other) Wildcats lost 45-10 in their season opener last week against James Madison on the road. They fell behind 28-7 at halftime and couldn't recover after the slow start.
After winning just four games last season, Weber State lost its quarterback in Richie Munoz, who threw for over 2,500 yards with 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions last season.
The Wildcats also lost their leading rusher in Damon Bankston to New Mexico in the transfer portal, as well as their leading receiver in Jacob Sharp, who racked up 850 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns last season.
Weber State finished eighth out of 12 teams in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll.
Here are three players to monitor on the offensive side of the ball for Weber State this weekend.
QB Jackson Gilkey
Gilkey completed 10-of-24 passes for 84 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the season opener against James Madison last week.
The third-year sophomore earned the starting job after transferring to Weber State from UTSA.
Redshirt freshman Cash McCollum also made an appearance in the season opener, not completing either of his two pass attempts.
RB Davion Godley
After being named the starting running back on the initial depth chart, Godley ran for 12 yards on five carries in the season opener. He also added two receptions for three yards through the air.
Godley ran for 630 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries as a freshman with Weber State last season.
It was senior transfer Zach Hrbacek who led the way in the Wildcats backfield with 39 yards on 12 carries.
Hrbacek wasn't listed as either the starter or backup on the initial depth chart for Weber State, so both him and Godley will be players to monitor in the backfield for them.
WR Marcus Chretien
The leading returning receiver for Weber State, Chretien hauled in 35 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore last season.
It was a quiet day in the passing game for Weber State in its season opener, but Chretien led the team with 22 yards on two receptions.
