This Wildcats WR Could Be the Key vs. Houston
A road trip to Houston puts Arizona's hopes for the season on the line. Brent Brennan's second season in Tucson has seen him match 2024's win total, but questions are still circling about whether he can lead the Wildcats in the long term.
The Arizona offense has been a bit inconsistent this season. A 33-27 double overtime loss to BYU highlighted that issue as the Wildcats got off to a slow start, led for much of the middle part of the game, but couldn't finish it off and let the Cougars back in to a win in Tucson.
Noah Fifita is putting forward one of his best statistical seasons at Arizona. He has thrown for 1,560 yards in six games this season, posting 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
One thing the Arizona offense has lacked this season is a true, go-to No.1 wide receiver. Kris Hutson, a sixth-year Washington State transfer by way of Oregon, has come on strong lately and might be well-positioned to take on that role.
Javin Whatley, Luke Wysong, and Chris Hunter have all flicked potential this season as well.
The Wildcat In Need of Stepping Up
The one that hasn't, so far, is Tre Spivey III. Arizona fans had high hopes for him when he committed this offseason after transferring from Kansas State within the Big 12.
The son of former Arizona Diamondback Junior Spivey spent two seasons in Manhattan, Kansas, before swapping between the Wildcat programs. This season, he's appeared in all six games, but made just nine catches for 153 yards. He has scored four touchdowns, however, proving an ability to be a threat in the red zone.
His biggest game came against Oklahoma State, catching three balls for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Outside of that, he's been limited to just one catch in four different games and hasn't topped 30 yards.
Offensive coordinator Seth Doege was asked about his usage and why he hasn't had as many targets as other wideouts in the offense. At 6-foot-4, Spivey is an ideal perimeter receiver, but hasn't seen many downfield opportunities.
- "I understand what it says on paper, but I'm trying to get the playmakers the ball," Doege said. "Kris Hutson was playing well (against BYU). I was trying to feed him ... I wanted Spivey to get involved. It's just every time I tried to get him involved, it seemed like it was the wrong coverage and we didn't win."
Spivey will get a chance to assert himself in the offense again this week at Houston, who has only allowed 181 passing yards a game this season.
If he can continue to be a red zone weapon, that's one less problem for Fifita and Doege in scoring situations. However, the Wildcats' ability to stretch the field with Spivey would make them a much bigger threat to the rest of the conference.
