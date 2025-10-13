Arizona Receiver Breaks Out in Heartbreaking BYU Loss
On a day full of upsets around the country in college football, Arizona looked like it might have one of its own Saturday night. Instead, the Wildcats blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and fell in double overtime, 33-27, to now-No.15 BYU.
After a lengthy lightning delay, the Wildcats' offense came alive and led throughout much of the middle part of the game. The Arizona defense forced BYU's freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier into mistakes, nabbing two interceptions and holding the Cougars' passing game to completing just 41.4% of passes.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita tossed two touchdowns and kept the Wildcats ahead with a pair of long drives in the second half that chewed the clock. He threw one interception and couldn't complete a fourth down pass to the end zone on the game's final play.
Fifita's usual top options in the passing game, wide receivers Javin Whatley and Chris Hunter, were not as impactful in the game. Instead, a wideout who has missed some time this season stepped up in a big way.
Kris Hutson Carries Wildcats' Passing Attack vs BYU
Kris Hutson, who transferred to Tucson this offseason from Washington State, was by far the most consistent and reliable receiver for Fifita against the Cougars. The sixth-year senior saw 15 targets, nine more than Whatley, who finished with the second-most targets on the team with six.
Hutson caught nine balls for 109 yards and a touchdown. Normally a slot receiver throughout his college career, he lined up out wide for most of the night and found space to help the Wildcats move the chains.
According to Pro Football Focus, Hutson scored a 74.7 overall grade and had an average depth of target of 14.7 yards. After missing the season opener vs Hawaii, Hutson has slowly been building a bigger role in the offense.
His best game before Saturday night came in the team's first loss of the season at Iowa State. He caught six passes for 67 yards and his first touchdown of the year.
Hutson has toured the West Coast throughout his college career, which began back in 2019 at Oregon. He spent four seasons there before using a redshirt and transferring to Washington State last season, where he recorded career-highs in targets (93), receptions (54) and yards (683).
Arizona could use another reliable target to open up the offense to more explosive plays. Brent Brennan and the staff had big expectations for Hutson in his final collegiate season, and he seems to be making strides toward those expectations at the right time.
