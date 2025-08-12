Arizona's Receiving Corps Looks Ready for the 2025 Season
Throughout training camp, Arizona and Brent Brennan have had their top two quarterbacks taking all the reps with the first and second team units to get adjusted to the new offensive scheme installed by new offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
During that time, Arizona has seen multiple receivers and other skill position players get reps with both units and work with both quarterbacks. Brennan stated that there isn’t an exact number of wide receivers that he wants to be at by the start of the season and that things could change from game-to-game.
Brennan went on to say that he has coached games going with four man receivers and has used as many as nine guys with how the game was going that Saturday night.
Receivers coach Bobby Wade agreed with Brennan when it came to the receivers position and even stated that the Wildcats have a clear top six at the position with three other guys that could see the field throughout the year depending how the game was played out.
For Arizona, they are clearly deeper than a season ago where it was basically just Tetairoa McMillan with Chris Hunter coming on late in the year and nobody else in the room really to make an impact on the field.
The issues at the receiver position caused problems for Fifita where he would lock in on McMillan which led to defensive coaches double and even triple teaming the star receiver forcing him to find other targets.
Arizona went out and added two high-level freshmen in the recruiting class and four transfers that are looking to make a major impact on the 2025 season.
Right now, all four transfers in Luke Wysong, Tre Spivey, Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley have been working with the first two units and have seen time with the first-team offensive unit getting the connection with Fifita down.
With the additions in the room, plus Hunter and Brandon Phelps, Arizona has the depth that it didn’t as season ago. However, there is no McMillan type of star in the room as of this moment.
As of right now, it is too early to say who will be working with the first unit when the Wildcats open up their season against Hawaii. However, I think it is fair to say with this new system, we could see as many as nine to ten different players record a catch in the game.
There will be plenty of options for Fifita this season, which you would assume would help him get back on track after a somewhat down 2024 season.
