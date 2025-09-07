WATCH: Brent Brennan Analyzes Win Over Weber State
After a two-hour weather delay that pushed back the start time to 9:10 p.m., the Arizona Wildcats ran through Weber State in a lopsided 48-3 victory.
The Wildcats have been on a roll through the last two games; in total, they have given up a total of nine points and have generated seven turnovers while scoring 88 points on the offensive side of the ball.
Head coach Brent Brennan had plenty of good things to say about his team while talking to members of the media in the post-game press conference.
Listen in on what he had to say.
On the defense wanting to pitch a shutout
"There's always talk of that, especially when you go that deep into a game and you have a chance to get it done. So I think they're there definitely was some disappointment that way. I think part of that also is, we gave some other guys a chance to play, and so we didn't have the same group out there. But that's okay. That's okay. I think those guys were more happy to see some of those guys play, some of those freshmen get out there and run around and make some tackles and block some guys and run the football."
On Noah making up for some misses a week ago
"I don't think no one necessarily looks at is like trying to make up for it, but he wants to play better, you know, like he just has such a high standard for himself, and we all have such a high standard for him. And so I thought it was great the way we executed in the first half on offense, you know, I think we scored on every possession, I think, in the first half. The stuff I talked about last week, like some of the improvement, I thought we were better in the red zone tonight than we were a week ago. I think we were better on third down as well."
On the offense being able to switch between running and passing
'We're going to be disappointed that we didn't run the ball better tonight. To be honest with you, I think we could be much better in that regard, but, it was fun to see us be that explosive offensively. I think that's one of the things that we'll talk about with Coach Doege and the addition of the receivers that we brought in was exciting to see those explosive plays. Also just, I thought Noah had great command of the offense, the entire game, and so that was really good to see him just operating and executing such a high level."
On the benefits of playing on a short week
"There's a benefit to that. Also I think it's good for our football team. It's good for those guys to get some live reps and get the feel for the speed of the game and get an opportunity to play. Those guys work every day just as hard as everybody else, and so, when you do get an opportunity like that, it's great to get those guys out there."
On improving on third down
"It was something that we just talked about a lot with them and in the practice environment, putting them in those situations, right, just like a lot of work on third down, really, really being thorough in conversations about our plan and then the need for high-level execution if we want to be the team we want to be on third down. And so I think coach Doege and the offensive staff, did a great job with that."
