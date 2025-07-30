What Has Arizona Done to "Replace" Tetairoa McMillan
What does a college program do when it needs to replace a genuine superstar-level talent such as wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan?
The answer, at least according to Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan, is nothing at all. One cannot replace the effect that an NFL-bound player such as McMillan had on opposing defenses, let alone attempt to replicate it.
McMillan was taken by the Carolina Panthers with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him tied for the second-highest-picked Wildcat in history.
The Wildcat offense had trouble distributing the ball to different receivers over the course of the season. While McMillan had 1319 yards and eight touchdowns, the next best receiver in Chris Hunter, had 323 yards and three touchdowns.
"I think that's one of those questions that I've been getting a lot this summer. How are you going to replace TMac," Brennan said during a media day press conference.
"You don't replace a player like that. You know what I mean? He's that talented. He's that special. Now, do I think that we have more people in that room that can contribute this year than we did last year? I do, and that was part of the off-season number one, like early in the season last year, I said to Coach Wade, we have to get faster at receiver. That was an absolute mantra."
Despite losing an irreplaceable talent like McMillan, the coaching staff did their best to bring in a handful of wide receivers for quarterback Noah Fifita to pass to in the 2025 season.
In total, four receivers decided to transfer and make Tucson their home for a season-Kris Hutson from Washington State, Javin Whatley from Chattanooga, Trey Spivey from Kansas State and Luke Wysong from New Mexico.
Bringing in speed was something that was emphasized. That speed was added as all four transfers have track experience from when they were in high school. Incoming freshman Isaiah Mizell also ran track and won a district championship as a junior.
Wide receivers coach Bobby Wade believes the pieces added to the offense are what were needed to make the offense a threatening one again, not only at wide receiver, but as a whole.
"I think for the team and what the team needs, we have the opportunity to come as a collective, you know, offensively," Wade said. "I think the pieces that we added in the receiver room alone really give us an opportunity and perimeter to, you know, put up the same numbers as the offense collectively. And then obviously the guys that we added in the running back position and offensive line as well will give us that opportunity."
Of the four receivers that transferred from other schools, three of them are redshirt seniors. That brings an incredible amount of experience to a room that already features redshirt junior receiver Chris Hunter.
"That's big. You know, not only us wanting to be faster, experience was something that we needed to grab out of the portal," Wade said. "Like you said, Luke Wysong, you know, guys that actually have a lot of experience, Kris Hutson on the football field and a lot of snaps really allows them to, you know, just pick up where they left off and learn a new offense, but bring that game time experience to the room."
Arizona gets its chance at showing off the speed and experience that was gained in the offseason on August 30, when it plays the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Arizona Stadium.