The History Between Arizona and Houston
Arizona's second season in the Big 12 means the program will continue to visit venues that aren't entirely familiar. Houston is one of those places, having only visited TDECU Stadium once before, back in 2018.
The Wildcats have hosted the other four past matchups in Tucson. Yet, Arizona is just 2-3 against the Cougars all-time. This weekend, the Wildcats will face Houston for a second consecutive season, but this time at John O'Quinn Field, otherwise known as "The Cage."
Both teams squared off last season at Arizona Stadium, with the Wildcats coming out on top in a 27-3 thumping on Nov. 15, 2024. It marked one of just two wins for the program last season against Big 12 foes.
Noah Fifita threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and one pick in that game, while former Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught six balls for 70 yards and one score. Quali Conley led the Wildcats' backfield today, rushing for 107 yards on just 11 carries. The Wildcats held Houston to just three points, with safety Genesis Smith coming away with an interception off quarterback Zeon Chriss.
The last trip Arizona took to Houston in 2018 had the opposite result, with the Cougars dominating 45-18. The battle of dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks saw Houston's D'Eriq King toss four touchdowns, while Arizona's Khalil Tate threw two picks.
The teams also met in 2017, when Houston pulled off a road non-conference win over the Wildcats, 19-16, the closest margin of victory in the series. Houston's Kyle Allen threw two interceptions, but the Cougars held on thanks to a safety in the early third quarter on Arizona QB Brandon Dawkins.
The other two matchups in the series happened in Tucson, with Arizona winning 37-3 in 1986 and the Cougars taking the first-ever matchup between the schools by a score of 34-17 in 1969. The schools have never met in postseason play or a bowl game.
Now facing off for the second time as conference rivals, Fifita has a chance to build off a strong performance last season. He has already tossed 15 touchdowns this season, and the Wildcats' defense is one of the best units in the country against the pass and forcing turnovers.
Houston is led by quarterback Conner Weigman, who transferred from Texas A&M during the offseason. Arizona is fifth in the nation in turnovers forced, and that will be key to taking down the 5-1 Cougars this week in an early start.
