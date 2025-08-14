Freshman Patmon Playing Without Fear in Fall Camp
It takes a lot to be a defensive back in the always-physical and tough Big 12 conference, let alone on the Arizona Wildcats' depth chart, which is filled with veterans who have put in their time on the field.
Among the group of defensive backs that have proven themselves already are freshmen who are trying to show their potential as a future starter in a loaded room of hard hitters and ball hawks.
One of those freshmen battling for field time in the season is Coleman Patmon, a three-star recruit out of Del Valle, TX.
At 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, Coleman possesses the size and frame of a potential star later down the line.
He has already caught the attention of safeties coach Brett Arce, who has sung his praises about how well Patmon has performed two and a half weeks into fall camp.
"I keep telling him how proud I am of him and his growth so early," Arce said. "It's really hard, especially for young guys, to take the meeting room to the field. There's just something about repetition, right, and doing it, but he's really been able to transition and take everything we talk about in the meeting room and take it and transition it to the field."
So far, Patmon has shown little to no fear in covering the experienced receivers throughout camp, something that "comes later with comfort," according to Arce.
He added, "He goes out there and he'll cover Kris Hutson and he doesn't bat an eye. And you need that kind of mindset to be a guy out there. You're going to get beat sometimes. And that's where it goes at the defensive back, you got to bounce back. I'm super proud of him."
Patmon was recruited out of Del Valle High School in Del Valle, TX, where he was a three-year varsity player.
He chose Arizona over TCU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Abilene Christian, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, North Texas, Stephen F. Austin, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UNLV and Washington.
His brother, Tyler Patmon, played three years at Kansas from 2009-2011 and finished his collegiate career at Oklahoma State. He then had a five-year career in the NFL, starting out as an undrafted rookie with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.
Tyler Patmon then had stints on the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In those three years, he racked up 107 tackles, three interceptions and recovered two fumbles. Del Valle fell to Lovejoy in the 2024 UIL playoffs, ending its season with a 10-1 record.
Recruiting out of the state of Texas has been a major priority, especially now that Arizona has joined the Big 12 in 2024. He is one of nine players to be recruited out of the Lone Star State for the 2025 class.
"That was a that was a that was a big time focus for us, especially moving in the Big 12 is establishing that footprint," Patmon Said. "We've been so heavy west coast in the Pac 12, and we did a good job. And I think we found the right guys."
Arce is not the only person on the team to recognize Patmon's achievements on the field. Junior safety Genesis Smith has seen the talent that Patmon possesses and admires, "his willingness to want to learn and his curiosity, just to want to get out there, just continue to ask questions."
Smith continued, "I like his physicality already, and just out there, he has a great motor and a great feel for the game, kind of like I felt like I did my freshman year. So he definitely has a lot of potential, and I think he'll be a great player."
