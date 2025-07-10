Arizona Offensive Starters Poised to Breakout in 2025
The start of the 2025 football season is approaching fast and the Arizona Wildcats are gearing up for their second year of Big 12 conference play.
Last year, Arizona suffered a disappointing debut in its new conference, finishing with a record of 4-8 by the end of the season.
With plenty of players that were lost to the NFL draft and the transfer portal, Brent Brennan will look to revamp the offense with returning players who are looking to improve from the previous season.
Brennan has also brought in new offensive coordinator Seth Doege in December 2024 to replace Dino Babers.
Doege, who played under Mike Leach while at Texas Tech, has brought in a new up-tempo offense and work with the quarterbacks.
Here is a list of returning players that will be looking to make a difference come August.
1. Noah Fifita
Noah Fifita was seen as a top quarterback in the Pac 12 during the 2023 season after taking over an injured Jayden DeLaura in a narrow week 4 win over Stanford.
He continued to impress the coaches with strong performances against No. 7 Washington and No. 9 USC.
The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Fifita remained the starter for the rest of the season, finishing with a 10-2 record, beating five nationally ranked teams, winning the Alamo Bowl against No. 12 Oklahoma and securing the Pac 12 Freshman of the year award.
Fifita slightly struggled in 2024, throwing for 2958 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Arizona offense also ranked second to last in the Big 12 with an average of 21.8 points per game. Fifita will now look to improve next season without his top wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan and a new offensive coordinator in Doege.
The Huntington Beach, CA native was still seen as a quarterback of a high caliber in the NCAA, as he was on the top 25 list of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
He had the opportunity to improve his skills even more under the advice of NFL greats at the Manning Passing Academy, a four-day long camp that hosts the top quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers.
Doege had high praise for Fifita in a press conference with defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, stating that he is, "The best quarterback in the league," and "I've never been around someone as talented as as a great teammate as he is."
Fifita faces some challenges this season given new wide receivers and a new offense, but he possesses the talent to turn Arizona into a contender in the Big 12.
2. Chris Hunter
Hunter is in prime position to emerge as Arizona’s top receiver after McMillan was drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers this past April.
The 6-foot-1 redshirt junior played in 12 games last season, caught 35 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns-a big improvement from 2023 where he played in five games and recorded no statistics.
His most notable game was at TCU, where he caught eight receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns.
Against UCF, Hunter had a career high 102 receiving yards on seven receptions. Hunter has embraced the idea of being a possible leader in the wide receiver room. "With T-Mac and Montana being gone they kind of just taught me to take on a leadership role I should take on." Hunter said in a press conference.
With Fifita returning and a new offensive system, Hunter is a player to watch out for as a possible leader in the wide receiver corps.
3. Siaosi "Rhino" Tapa'atoutai
Siaosi “Rhino” Tapa’atoutai is looking to make his return at the starting left tackle position following an ACL tear in a week 7 34-7 loss at Colorado that ended his 2024 season.
Before the injury, Tapa’atoutai was a force on the offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound redshirt sophomore is the most experienced offensive lineman next to right guard Alexander Doost.
Tapa’atoutai hadn’t practiced all spring but should be ready for summer practice as the season comes closer.
The West Valley City, UT product has some ways to go before being in shape for the 2025 season but should be able to keep his starting left tackle spot when he is healthy and ready to play.
With the 2025 season right around the corner, who do you think should be added to the list of players to watch for? Follow us on our X account by clicking the link.