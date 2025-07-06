EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Four-Star Commit Keytrin Harris Reacts to Commitment
Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have been red hot on the recruiting trail by landing 11 commitments during the month of July. Now, things are picking back up with a major commitment from three-star defensive end Prince Williams on the Fourth of July.
However, now the Wildcats and Brennan have added more beef to the defensive line as four-star defensive lineman Keytrin Harris has announced his decision to commit to Arizona.
Harris is a 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman from Chandler, Ariz. out of Compass Prep where he has built himself up as the third ranked recruit in the state of Arizona.
Before picking UA, Harris took two official visits with the first coming on March 29 and the second on June 30 ahead of the holiday week.
After the addition of Harris, Arizona now sits at 19 commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and ranks 43rd nationally.
Following his decision day, Harris took the time to talk to Arizona WIldcats On SI about his choice and how he fits with the program.
Q: Why commit to Arizona at this time? What separated the Wildcats from the rest?
Harris: ”It just felt like it was right to jump on board , Arizona has a great vision for the 2026 class,” he said. “What really separated the Wildcats was just the environment from the coaches down to the players.”
Q: On your official visit, what stood out to you about the program?
Harris: “What stood out was definitely the ball part of it with coach Joe Salave’a and just seeing how involved he is,” he said. “Which is what I need from a coach.”
Q: What does it mean to you to be able to play close to home and in the same state?
Harris: “It means a lot being able to represent home,” he said. “And my family being there to watch too is important. I’ve always wanted to represent the West Coast since I was six years old.”
Q: Who was the coach that started your recruitment and how did that process come about?
Harris: “Coach Joe was the coach to start the recruiting process,” he said. “Coach and I go all the way back to when he was in Miami.”
Q: Coach Joe Salave'a is well regarded. What is that relationship like for you?
Harris: “The relationship with coach Joe is special,” he said. “Knowing that he went from recruiting me at one school and brought me over to the next that shows dedication.”
