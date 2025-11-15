How to Watch Arizona's Showdown against No. 25 Cincinnati
Arizona faced off against Kansas (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) with both teams being one win away from clinching a bowl berth.
After falling behind 17-7, the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) managed to outscore KU 17-3 the rest of the way to clinch a bowl berth for the first time under head coach Brent Brennan and winning 24-20 over the Jayhawks.
Now that Arizona has clinched a trip to a bowl game, this marks the 23rd time in program history that the Wildcats will be playing postseason football. It is the first bowl game since the 2023 season when Jedd Fisch led UA to the Alamo Bowl and finished 10-3 on the season.
Quarterback Noah Fifita had an up and down game going 16 of 31 on his passing attempts while collecting 158 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, Fifita was able to put together 25 yards on the ground despite being sacked five times in the game.
Although it wasn’t his best game, Fifita’s two touchdown passes puts him in a three-way tie for the most touchdown passes in a career in program history with 67 placing him alongside Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.
Now, the Wildcats will be hitting the road to take on No. 25 Cincinnati (7-2, 5-1) with an early 10 a.m. (MST) kickoff and will be televised on FS1.
Game Info
- Game: Arizona (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati (7-2, 5-1 Big 12)
- Time: 10 a.m. (MST)
- Location: Nippert Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FS1
- Radio: 1290 AM | Sirius XM: 81, 381
- Odds: Cincinnati (-6.5) | O/U: 56.5
The game between Arizona-Cincinnati marks the first ever meeting between the two programs and the first time the Wildcats have played in the State of Ohio since the 1997 season when UA lost 28-20 to the Buckeyes.
Throughout the tenure of Brennan and his coaching staff, Arizona has struggled on the road going 2-5 with four blowout losses where the Wildcats fell behind by double-digit before even scoring the football.
During the last road trip, Arizona was able to go into Colorado and drop 52 points against the Buffs and saw Noah Fifita get to sit the entire fourth quarter. The Wildcats snapped a five-game road losing streak.
In the last two road games, Fifita has been playing at a high-level going 35 of 45 on his passing attempts where he racked up 482 yards, six touchdowns and turned the ball over zero times.
Arizona will need to get off on a hot start if the Wildcats are going to keep pace with a Bearcats’ offense that averages 35.6 points per game.
