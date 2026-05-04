New Wildcat Dixon Receiving Praise Before Tucson Career

The Arizona Wildcats may have found their Jaden Bradley replacement in the transfer portal in the form of Derek Dixon, and he’s being recognized as one of the better transfers in the country.

Dixon — a freshman transfer from UNC — made his presence known in his rookie season with the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 assists per game last season, and worked his way into the starting lineup halfway through the season.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Dixon played a big role once he stepped into the starting lineup, helping the Tar Heels' offense flow more smoothly, and seeing his production increase in the process. Now, he joins Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats as they revamp their roster for next season.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) shoots over Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Backcourt Looks Different

The Wildcats’ backcourt figures to look incredibly different next season. For starters, Jaden Bradley — the team’s lead guard for three seasons, and this past year’s Big 12 Player of the Year — is out of eligibility and is headed for the NBA Draft.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, Brayden Burries — who was the Wildcats’ leading scorer — is also headed for the draft, where he is expected to be selected in the lottery. Also, Dwayne Aristode hit the transfer portal, leaving the Wildcats very thin at the guard position for next season.

As such, Dixon should fit in nicely as the Wildcats’ floor general next season. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ranks Dixon as a top 50 transfer portal talent, citing how well he fits in the system Arizona wants to run.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Borzello’s Thoughts

“Dixon was thrust into the Tar Heels' starting point guard role midway through the season and acquitted himself well, averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 assists while shooting nearly 41% from 3-point range in 16 games as a starter,” Borzello said. “He was terrific late in the season, putting up 14.7 points on 57% 3-point shooting over his final three games.”

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles against VCU Rams guard Tyrell Ward (15) in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Arizona had to land a point guard to replace Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries, and after initially pursuing Jackson Shelstad, the Wildcats went with Dixon and Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit,” he added. “Dixon was terrific down the stretch last season, and there's real optimism for a breakout campaign next year.”

The Wildcats will look to find more high-impact talent to fill out their roster needs this offseason. After an incredible season that saw the Wildcats get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2001, they’ll look to live up to the lofty expectations set on them next season.