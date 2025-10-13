Inside The Wildcats

Evaluating Quarterback Noah Fifita in Loss Against BYU

Arizona managed to build a 10-point lead over No. 18 BYU in the fourth quarter. However, poor play calling a decision making cost the Wildcats in the end.

Troy Hutchison

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Coming into Saturday night’s game, Arizona (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) was looking to stay on track after an impressive 28-point win over Oklahoma State as the Wildcats faced off against No. 18 BYU, with the game on ESPN2, showcasing two of the better defensive teams in the Big 12.

The forecast called for rain and after an hour weather delay, the game lived up to the billing of a defensive grudge match with both teams coming up with clutch stops and key takeaways to keep the offenses in check.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates a win against the Arizona Wildcats after overtime with his team at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona put itself in perfect position in the fourth quarter up 24-14 with just over 10 minutes left in the game. However, the Wildcats saw BYU tie the game up with 19 seconds left in the game due to two pass interference calls on defensive back Michael Dansby.

In overtime, BYU went on to fight its way to an impressive 33-27 double overtime win over Arizona and keep its undefeated streak alive. The Wildcats had an opportunity to pull off the upset but fell flat in the last minutes of regulation, which led to the overtime loss.

Arizona’s defense had been solid against the run for most of the season through the first five games but against BYU, the Wildcats were gashed for 258 yards on the ground.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) gets tackled by the Arizona Wildcats during the first quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

BYU running back LJ Martin was a nightmare for the Wildcats’ defense as he went off for 162 yards on 25 carries and found the end zone.

On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona was able to total 383 yards while rushing for 164 thanks to Kedrick Reescano, who managed to rack up 90 yards on 13 carries.

However, Arizona was able to get the ball with 19 seconds left and two timeouts and Brennan made the decision to take a knee to head into overtime.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats kicker Michael Salgado-Medina (19) looks downfield before attempting a field goal against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

That decision seemed strange given the situation of the game and the fact that Arizona was at its 25-yard line with a kicker that has made a 60-yard field goal this season.

In the end, Arizona was unable to come up with a stop in the second overtime where BYU was able to score a rushing touchdown.

On Arizona’s turn in the second overtime, the Wildcats couldn’t find the end zone and that was despite picking up a fourth down to extend the drive.

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) scores a touchdown in overtime against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Fifita on the last play of the game barely overthrew receiver Javin Whatley in the left corner of the end zone to seal the win for BYU.

Now that the game has come to an end, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our grade for quarterback Noah Fifita in the loss.

Noah Fifita’s Stat

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Siale Esera (54) tackles Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) during the first quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Against BYU, Fiifta had his ups and downs where he went 25 of 45 on his passing attempts, which led to him stacking up 219 passing yards and tossing two touchdown passes to go with an interception.

  • Grade: B-

Reason

  • This really has been the theme all season long for Fifita, who puts up decent numbers and puts his team in a position to win the game most nights. However, there are several throws throughout the course of the game where he just misses his spot and it leads to either a turnover, or incomplete pass.
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) catches the ball while Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (0) fails to block it during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • Against BYU, Fifita missed a few throws that might’ve been the difference in the game and couldn't convert a third down with under four minutes left in the game that would’ve sealed the win in regulation for UA.

