Arizona Wildcats Training Camp Update
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have opened up their 2025 training camp to get things geared up for the season with the team set to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the Wildcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
The energy at practice was high, loud and the pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
Three Observations
Red Zone Offense
- Last season, Arizona struggled to get to the red zone and then when it found itself in the red area, the Wildcats came up short scoring just 15 touchdowns in 24 red zone opportunities with six field goals meaning the team came up empty three times.
- Now, the main issue with the red zone is the fact that Arizona just didn’t get inside the 20-yard line enough with the previous offensive scheme,
- Although the Wildcats ranked 39th nationally in the red zone, Arizona had 23 less attempts in the red area compared to ASU and had 23 less scoring results to the Sun Devil’s 23 on the season.
- Arizona was solid in the red zone but came away with too many field goals and didn’t have enough attempts for the season.
- In training camp, we have seen Arizona spend a good amount of time working in the red area to improve its defensive and offensive units for the 2025 season.
Defensive Stunts
- One of the main things that we will see under Gonzales as the defensive coordinator will be how he mixes things up and gives the offensive unit a different look various times throughout a game. You will not see just one defensive set from beginning to end like we have seen in previous seasons with the Wildcats.
- On the defensive line, Arizona fans will see high-level pressure thrown at the opposing offenses, Gonzales isn’t going to let his defense just sit back the whole game and react to what the offense is doing. He is going to throw different looks and try to create pressure and chaos to tilt the balance in their favor.
Dalton Johnson
- One of the top recruiting defensive players on Arizona’s roster is safety Dalton Johnson, who has played in 37 career games while making 189 tackles, 104 solo tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks and recording an interception. Johnson has given the Wildcats a player that can play all over the field when needed.
- Throughout training camp, Johnson has been one of the top defensive backs and has improved in his man-to-man coverage and overall cover skills. Still, he is best at making plays with his hard hitting ability.
