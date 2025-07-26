Arizona's Chase Silseth Working His Way Back to the Majors
Chase Silseth spent one year at Arizona in 2021 after attending the College of Southern Nevada in 2020. As a sophomore with the Wildcats, he posted a 5.55 ERA across 18 starts with 105 strikeouts, which ranked No. 3 in the Pac-12. He was selected to the Pac-12 All-Conference team that year, posting five quality starts with a 9.71 K/9 that ranked sixth in the conference.
In the postseason, Silseth made three starts with a 7.07 ERA and did not factor into the decision in any of those starts. He out-dueled future first-round pick Kumar Rocker of Vanderbilt in the College World Series.
That summer, Silseth was selected in the 11th round by the Los Angeles Angels of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.
Silseth made one appearance in the Arizona Complex League and two starts in Double-A later that year, posting a 10.13 ERA across 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
In his first full season, Silseth started the year in Double-A, taking a huge step forward with a 2.28 ERA across 15 starts with 110 strikeouts and opponents hitting .182 at the plate against him.
He made his MLB debut in May of 2022 when he had his contract selected by the Angels. He threw six scoreless innings with four strikeouts against the Athletics in that outing. Silseth went on to post a 6.59 ERA across seven starts in his first taste of the majors.
After struggling in spring training the following year, Silseth opened the year in Triple-A. He posted a 2.96 ERA across 11 starts with 49 strikeouts during his time with Salt Lake. Silseth was called up by the Angels in April, making his first appearance of the season in relief where he threw two scoreless innings against the Athletics.
He had a scare in August, getting hit by a line drive in the head on a throw by Trey Cabbage while running to back up third base in a game against the Mets. He was later placed on the 7-day concussion list, eventually making two rehab starts in Triple-A before making one final start in the majors that season. He finished the year with the Angels posting a 3.96 ERA across 16 appearances (eight starts) over 52 1/3 innings with 56 strikeouts.
Silseth threw two starts to begin the 2024 season before he was placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL, attempting to return for a brief period of time before he elected to undergo elbow surgery in August that sidelined him the rest of the season.
Silseth has spent all of this season in the minors, posting a 4.45 ERA across seven starts with Triple-A Salt Lake. He could be a candidate to be called up in September when the rosters expand.
