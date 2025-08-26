Arizona Legends Will be in Attendance for Season Opener
Arizona is set to open up its 2025 season as the team has ended training camp and is now in full game week mode as the Wildcats and head coach Brent Brennan start to prepare for their opening game against Hawaii, which is set for a 7:30 p.m. (MST) kickoff on TNT.
However, before the Wildcats take the field, Arizona will be taking a look back and honoring two legends in Tetairoa McMillan and Randy Robbins, who will be going into the Ring of Honor becoming the 53rd and 54th members.
Plus, former Wildcats’ Tyler Loop and Jonah Savaiinaea will be at the game as honorary team captains helping with the coin toss before kickoff against Hawaii.
Although McMillan played just last season, it has been a long time since Robbins has strapped on the helmet for Arizona. He played from 1980-83 under then-head coach Larry Smith where he helped build the program back up with fellow defensive stars Ricky Hunley, Lamonte Hunley, Allan Durden and Byron Evans.
“I’ll tell you what, there’s never been a more deserving guy than Randy Robbins,” said Ricky to Arizona Wildcats On SI. “That guy’s a local, Casa Grande High School and probably the greatest player to come out of Casa Grande.”
In four seasons with Arizona, Robbins recorded 12 interceptions ranking fifth all-time in program history and led the Pac-10 with six during the 1982 season.
While Robbins was on campus, Arizona went an impressive 24-18-2 as Smith was building the program from the ground up. During that time, the Wildcats upset No. 1 USC, No. 2 UCLA, No. 9 Notre Dame and started “The Streak” against in-state rival ASU.
“We came in as freshmen together under Larry Smith and the guy was just a blue collar hard working guy, who played corner. He was mister reliable. You didn’t have to worry about that side of the field,” said Ricky. “Randy played quiet. He doesn’t say much. He just works hard to get the job done.”
After his time in Tucson, Robbins would go on to play nine years in the NFL and was drafted by the Denver Broncos where he played with Ricky and former Wildcat Vance Johnson. In his NFL career, he recorded 13 interceptions, recovered 10 fumbles and collected eight sacks in 141 games.
Robbins, Ricky and Johnson helped the Broncos and star quarterback John Elway get to two Super Bowls and were key pieces as part of the offense and the historic “Orange Crush” defense.
Everyone will be talking about McMillan getting into the Ring of Honor and it is well deserved. However, Robbins is one of the top five cornerbacks in program history and as Ricky put it “It’s about damn time.”
So, fans should not only celebrate Robbins’ honor but thank him and the Wildcats of the 80s for laying the foundation of the program.
Please be sure to hare your thoughts on the players returning to Tucson and the two former Wildcats going into the Ring of Honor. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.