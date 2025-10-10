Different Ways Arizona Can Replace Tre Smith
It was announced earlier this week by Arizona coach Brent Brennan that defensive lineman Tre Smith will miss the rest of the season after he underwent surgery. It is a tough loss for the Wildcats on their defensive line for the rest of the year, and especially this week against a physical BYU offensive line and offense. Smith had become one of the top leaders and pass rushers on the defense for Arizona.
Through the first five games of the season, Smith had recorded seven tackles and one pass deflection with one fumble recovery. It was his second year in Tucson since transferring to Arizona, where he followed Brennan.
Under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, it has been a strong start to the season for the Wildcats' defensive line and defense as a whole. They are the lone team in the country to not allow a passing touchdown, playing with physicality and aggressiveness in the secondary. Meanwhile, the run defense has been stout as well, allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the Big 12.
Here are some potential replacements for Smith heading into this week's game against BYU, as well as the rest of the season.
Chase Kennedy/Riley Wilson
Chase Kennedy made the move this season from being on the defensive line to being part of the linebacker room. Despite the position change, Kennedy is still tied for the team lead with two sacks. He has still been able to make a huge impact rushing the passer.
Transfer Riley Wilson was banged up to start the season, but he has been able to make a huge impact in the snaps he has played so far this season. He should be getting healthier.
One option to help make up for the loss of Smith is potentially playing either or both Kennedy and Wilson more on the edges to rush the passer. This week, in particular against a true freshman quarterback in Bear Bachmeier, I'm expecting Gonzales to throw a bunch of different looks and packages at him on the defensive line and with different blitzes.
Malachi Bailey
The transfer from Alcorn State, Malachi Bailey has logged six total tackles and 0.5 a sack across limited snaps.
Prior to transferring to Arizona, Bailey totaled 46.5 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries across 34 total games.
There isn't one way to replace a player like Smith with both the production and leadership he brings on and off the field. Gonzales will likely try to find more than one ways to try and make up for his absence. It starts with a physical matchup at home on Saturday against No. 18 BYU.
