Different Ways Arizona Can Replace Tre Smith

We take a look at some ways the Wildcats can replace Tre Smith on their defensive line.

Ari Koslow

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Chase Kennedy (11) tackles Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Chase Kennedy (11) tackles Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
It was announced earlier this week by Arizona coach Brent Brennan that defensive lineman Tre Smith will miss the rest of the season after he underwent surgery. It is a tough loss for the Wildcats on their defensive line for the rest of the year, and especially this week against a physical BYU offensive line and offense. Smith had become one of the top leaders and pass rushers on the defense for Arizona.

Through the first five games of the season, Smith had recorded seven tackles and one pass deflection with one fumble recovery. It was his second year in Tucson since transferring to Arizona, where he followed Brennan.

Under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, it has been a strong start to the season for the Wildcats' defensive line and defense as a whole. They are the lone team in the country to not allow a passing touchdown, playing with physicality and aggressiveness in the secondary. Meanwhile, the run defense has been stout as well, allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the Big 12.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay’Vion Cole (8) reacts after he intercepted a pass from the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Here are some potential replacements for Smith heading into this week's game against BYU, as well as the rest of the season.

Chase Kennedy/Riley Wilson

Chase Kennedy made the move this season from being on the defensive line to being part of the linebacker room. Despite the position change, Kennedy is still tied for the team lead with two sacks. He has still been able to make a huge impact rushing the passer.

Oct 5, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Chase Kennedy (11) celebrates tackle against Texas Tech Red Raiders during first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Transfer Riley Wilson was banged up to start the season, but he has been able to make a huge impact in the snaps he has played so far this season. He should be getting healthier.

One option to help make up for the loss of Smith is potentially playing either or both Kennedy and Wilson more on the edges to rush the passer. This week, in particular against a true freshman quarterback in Bear Bachmeier, I'm expecting Gonzales to throw a bunch of different looks and packages at him on the defensive line and with different blitzes.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona head coach Brent Brennan speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Malachi Bailey

The transfer from Alcorn State, Malachi Bailey has logged six total tackles and 0.5 a sack across limited snaps.

Prior to transferring to Arizona, Bailey totaled 46.5 tackles for loss, 28 sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries across 34 total games.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Trent Howland (24) during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

There isn't one way to replace a player like Smith with both the production and leadership he brings on and off the field. Gonzales will likely try to find more than one ways to try and make up for his absence. It starts with a physical matchup at home on Saturday against No. 18 BYU.

What are your thoughts on the Arizona defensive line moving forward? Just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow while you're there.

