Watch Guide for Wildcats' Big 12 Tournament Opener

Here's what you need to know to watch No. 2 Arizona's first game of the 2026 Philips 66 Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

The No. 1 seed Wildcats earned a double-bye with their first conference championship since joining the Big 12, and will now face No. 8 seed UCF in the conference semifinals.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a three point basket during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

How To Watch

Matchup: Arizona (29-2) vs. UCF (21-10)



Round: Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals

Date: Thursday, March 12



Estimated Tip: 1 pm MST (depending on the conclusion of Iowa State vs. Texas Tech)

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) blocks a shot by Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Location: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO)



TV: ESPN

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks out to fans after they defeat the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Streaming: ESPN+

Keys to The Game

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles against Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Arizona and UCF met once during the regular season, with the Wildcats escaping with an 84-77 victory to remain unbeaten at 18-0. In that game, five Ariozna players scored in double figures, led by senior Jaden Bradley's 23 points. However, neither team had much production from its bench.

The primary scoring concerns for Arizona in the first meeting come from freshman Koa Peat and senior Anthony Dell'Orso. The two combined for four points and one made basket (all from Peat) in the first meeting while each playing at least 18 minutes. It's even more concerning that neither was in foul trouble while struggling during that game.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) shoots as Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) defends during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Both players have risen to the occasion since then, and Dell'Orso is playing his most productive basketball of the season.

Defense will also be a key for the Wildcats. They held most of the Knights' top scorers under their season-scoring averages last time, but guard Themus Fulks was unstoppable, scoring 30 points with eight assists and five rebounds. Given how good the Arizona backcourt has been defensively this season, Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries will need to do a better job of shutting him down.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) defends during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Elite, stout defense is a key component of Arizona's DNA, and it wasn't pleased with its first performance against UCF, but something it did do well was rebound. In an otherwise even game, the Wildcats won the battle of the boards by one, thanks to a monstrous 12-rebound day from Motiejus Krivas.

The junior big man has had some great games this year, and as the Big 12 Tournament gets more and more physical, Arizona will need him to show out.

Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Tobe Awaka will also be a factor in that department. He's been one of Arizona's best rebounders and defenders and can even provide an offensive spark off the bench when called upon.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images