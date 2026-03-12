Watch Guide for Wildcats' Big 12 Tournament Opener
In this story:
Here's what you need to know to watch No. 2 Arizona's first game of the 2026 Philips 66 Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
The No. 1 seed Wildcats earned a double-bye with their first conference championship since joining the Big 12, and will now face No. 8 seed UCF in the conference semifinals.
How To Watch
Matchup: Arizona (29-2) vs. UCF (21-10)
Round: Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals
Date: Thursday, March 12
Estimated Tip: 1 pm MST (depending on the conclusion of Iowa State vs. Texas Tech)
Location: T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, MO)
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Keys to The Game
Arizona and UCF met once during the regular season, with the Wildcats escaping with an 84-77 victory to remain unbeaten at 18-0. In that game, five Ariozna players scored in double figures, led by senior Jaden Bradley's 23 points. However, neither team had much production from its bench.
The primary scoring concerns for Arizona in the first meeting come from freshman Koa Peat and senior Anthony Dell'Orso. The two combined for four points and one made basket (all from Peat) in the first meeting while each playing at least 18 minutes. It's even more concerning that neither was in foul trouble while struggling during that game.
Both players have risen to the occasion since then, and Dell'Orso is playing his most productive basketball of the season.
Defense will also be a key for the Wildcats. They held most of the Knights' top scorers under their season-scoring averages last time, but guard Themus Fulks was unstoppable, scoring 30 points with eight assists and five rebounds. Given how good the Arizona backcourt has been defensively this season, Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries will need to do a better job of shutting him down.
Elite, stout defense is a key component of Arizona's DNA, and it wasn't pleased with its first performance against UCF, but something it did do well was rebound. In an otherwise even game, the Wildcats won the battle of the boards by one, thanks to a monstrous 12-rebound day from Motiejus Krivas.
The junior big man has had some great games this year, and as the Big 12 Tournament gets more and more physical, Arizona will need him to show out.
Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year Tobe Awaka will also be a factor in that department. He's been one of Arizona's best rebounders and defenders and can even provide an offensive spark off the bench when called upon.
UCF will be a desperate team as it clings to life on the NCAA Tournament bubble, but if Arizona can rely on the core principles of its basketball DNA, the Wildcats will advance handily.
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.