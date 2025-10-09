Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Unveils Week 7 Depth Chart Ahead of BYU Matchup

The Wildcats' newest depth chart was released this past Monday ahead of

Nathaniel Martinez

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Wildcats are set to face the No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars at home after decimating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 41-13.

With a new week that starts comes a new depth chart, which gives fans a glimpse at who they can expect to see lining up on the field come gameday.

The Wildcats released their updated chart on Monday, showing who will be lining up where in the highly anticipated game, which will showcase just how improved they have become from last year's team that lost to BYU 41-19 in Provo, UT.

Quarterbacks

Noah Fifita
Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to throw against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

As usual, Noah Fifita will be taking snaps as the starting quarterback with Braedyn Locke as the backup. Fifita was absolutely stellar in last week's win, going 28-for-38 for 376 yards and five passing touchdowns, which is the fourth time he has done so in his career.

Running backs

Isamil Mahdi
Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) runs the ball while Kansas State Wildcats safety Daniel Cobbs (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Junior Kedrick Reescano is still listed as the starting running back, while Transfers Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig will be the second options. Mahdi once again got the bulk of the snaps last Saturday, but only averaged 2.4 yards per carry as OK State stacked the box in hopes of stopping the run game.

Wide receivers

The first four to take the field will be Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, Luke Wysong, and Chris Hunter. Tre Spivey is listed as the co-starter alongside Hunter. Brandon Phelps, Gio Richardson, and Jeremiah Patterson are the three backups.

The wide receiver room went from struggling to get separation against Iowa State to flying everywhere on the field and gaining 205 yards after the catch. They will look to carry that momentum into the next game against a defense that is 12th in the FBS in terms of passing yards allowed.

Tight ends

Sam Olson will be the starting tight end for a fifth straight game after Tyler Powell suffered a leg injury on the first play of the week one matchup with Hawaii, which ended his season. Cameron Barmore and Keyan Burnett are listed as the co-starters

Sam Olson
Nov 2, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Sam Olson (84) runs the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Burnett is still listed on the depth chart despite choosing to redshirt the rest of the season. He will most likely enter the transfer portal, given the sudden decision to do so. He had also been battling a hamstring injury all offseason.

Offensive linemen

Ty Buchanan and Tristan Bounds will be the starting tackles. Rhino Tapa'atoutai is listed as the co-starter at right tackle with Bounds. Tapa'atoutai saw an extended amount of playing time at the left tackle position after Buchanan left the game with an apparent lower leg injury

UA O line
Arizona offensive line lined up and ready for the play. / Catherine Regan, Arizona Athletics

Center Ka'ena Decambra anchored the offensive line all season and will do so again against the BYU Cougars. The two guards who are projected to start are Alexander Doost and Chubba Ma'ae.

Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Brown took over for Ma'ae after he left the game with an injury, along with Buchanan. Brown is now listed as out on Arizona's latest availability report, leaving Ma'ae with the projected starting role.

Safeties

Dalton Johnso
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Trent Howland (24) during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Nothing has changed in the safety room, as redshirt senior Dalton Johnson and junior Genesis Smith will be the two starters. Freshman Coleman Patmon will serve as Johnson's backup, and Tennessee transfer redshirt sophomore Jack Luttrell will be Smith's.

Cornerbacks

Redshirt senior Treydan Stukes will be the nickel back with redshirt sophomore Gavin Hunter at the second-string spot.

MGK
Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (5) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Ayden Garnes are going to be the two co-starters on one side at cornerback, with Michael Dansby on the other.

Linebackers

Taye Brown, Max Harris, and Chase Kennedy will be the three starting linebackers. Jabari Mann, Leviticus Su'a, and Riley Wilson are to serve in the backup role. Wilson was featured heavily in the Wildcats rotation, as Danny Gonzales rolled out a four backer look at times.

Defensive line

The edge rushers are slated to be Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio, with Mays Pese and Malachi Bailey in the second-string spot. The chart was released before the latest availability report, which showed Smith listed as out, so expect Pese or Bailey to start.

Tre Smith
Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Tre Smith (3) tackles Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Micah Alejado (12) during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

At nose tackle, Tiaoalii Savea is likely to be at that spot. Julian Savaiinaea and Chancellor Owens will be the backups. Leroy Palu and Deshawn McKnight will be the co-starters at tackle. It was reported that Jarra Anderson is no longer with the team; however, Zac Siulepa will help with the lack of depth.

Special Teams

MSM
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats kicker Michael Salgado-Medina (19) looks downfield before attempting a field goal against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Michael Salgado-Medina will be the field goal kicker, and Isaac Lovison will be the starting punter. Salgado-Medina went 2-for-3 on the day, making him 5-for-9 in the last three games. Still, the coaches have faith that he will snap out of the cold streak and play a big part on special teams. Ian Wagner still holds kickoff duties, along with being the placeholder.

Share your thoughts on the new depth chart release and who you expect to start on game day by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find us.

feed

Published
Nathaniel Martinez
NATHANIEL MARTINEZ

Nathaniel Martinez and a set of shoulder pads at 7 years old. He later graduated from Pima Community College in 2023, where he began writing for the Pima Post. He is working to achieve a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Media Studies.