Arizona Unveils Week 7 Depth Chart Ahead of BYU Matchup
The Arizona Wildcats are set to face the No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars at home after decimating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 41-13.
With a new week that starts comes a new depth chart, which gives fans a glimpse at who they can expect to see lining up on the field come gameday.
The Wildcats released their updated chart on Monday, showing who will be lining up where in the highly anticipated game, which will showcase just how improved they have become from last year's team that lost to BYU 41-19 in Provo, UT.
Quarterbacks
As usual, Noah Fifita will be taking snaps as the starting quarterback with Braedyn Locke as the backup. Fifita was absolutely stellar in last week's win, going 28-for-38 for 376 yards and five passing touchdowns, which is the fourth time he has done so in his career.
Running backs
Junior Kedrick Reescano is still listed as the starting running back, while Transfers Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig will be the second options. Mahdi once again got the bulk of the snaps last Saturday, but only averaged 2.4 yards per carry as OK State stacked the box in hopes of stopping the run game.
Wide receivers
The first four to take the field will be Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, Luke Wysong, and Chris Hunter. Tre Spivey is listed as the co-starter alongside Hunter. Brandon Phelps, Gio Richardson, and Jeremiah Patterson are the three backups.
The wide receiver room went from struggling to get separation against Iowa State to flying everywhere on the field and gaining 205 yards after the catch. They will look to carry that momentum into the next game against a defense that is 12th in the FBS in terms of passing yards allowed.
Tight ends
Sam Olson will be the starting tight end for a fifth straight game after Tyler Powell suffered a leg injury on the first play of the week one matchup with Hawaii, which ended his season. Cameron Barmore and Keyan Burnett are listed as the co-starters
Burnett is still listed on the depth chart despite choosing to redshirt the rest of the season. He will most likely enter the transfer portal, given the sudden decision to do so. He had also been battling a hamstring injury all offseason.
Offensive linemen
Ty Buchanan and Tristan Bounds will be the starting tackles. Rhino Tapa'atoutai is listed as the co-starter at right tackle with Bounds. Tapa'atoutai saw an extended amount of playing time at the left tackle position after Buchanan left the game with an apparent lower leg injury
Center Ka'ena Decambra anchored the offensive line all season and will do so again against the BYU Cougars. The two guards who are projected to start are Alexander Doost and Chubba Ma'ae.
Georgia Tech transfer Jordan Brown took over for Ma'ae after he left the game with an injury, along with Buchanan. Brown is now listed as out on Arizona's latest availability report, leaving Ma'ae with the projected starting role.
Safeties
Nothing has changed in the safety room, as redshirt senior Dalton Johnson and junior Genesis Smith will be the two starters. Freshman Coleman Patmon will serve as Johnson's backup, and Tennessee transfer redshirt sophomore Jack Luttrell will be Smith's.
Cornerbacks
Redshirt senior Treydan Stukes will be the nickel back with redshirt sophomore Gavin Hunter at the second-string spot.
Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Ayden Garnes are going to be the two co-starters on one side at cornerback, with Michael Dansby on the other.
Linebackers
Taye Brown, Max Harris, and Chase Kennedy will be the three starting linebackers. Jabari Mann, Leviticus Su'a, and Riley Wilson are to serve in the backup role. Wilson was featured heavily in the Wildcats rotation, as Danny Gonzales rolled out a four backer look at times.
Defensive line
The edge rushers are slated to be Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio, with Mays Pese and Malachi Bailey in the second-string spot. The chart was released before the latest availability report, which showed Smith listed as out, so expect Pese or Bailey to start.
At nose tackle, Tiaoalii Savea is likely to be at that spot. Julian Savaiinaea and Chancellor Owens will be the backups. Leroy Palu and Deshawn McKnight will be the co-starters at tackle. It was reported that Jarra Anderson is no longer with the team; however, Zac Siulepa will help with the lack of depth.
Special Teams
Michael Salgado-Medina will be the field goal kicker, and Isaac Lovison will be the starting punter. Salgado-Medina went 2-for-3 on the day, making him 5-for-9 in the last three games. Still, the coaches have faith that he will snap out of the cold streak and play a big part on special teams. Ian Wagner still holds kickoff duties, along with being the placeholder.
