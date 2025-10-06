Where ASU Lands in This Week’s Big 12 Rankings
TEMPE -- Arizona State is heading into a week seven battle against the Utah Utes, following a week in which neither team played.
Despite this, the pair of teams remains among the best in a Big 12 conference that has been extraordinarily competitive after just a small handful of league games that have been played.
Arizona State on SI revisits the five best squads in the conference at this juncture - accompanied by rationale - below.
HM: Cincinnati Bearcats
The Bearcats have suddenly emerged as the 'sleeper' team in the conference following a home victory over Iowa State. QB Brendan Sorsby has emerged as one of the better players at the position in the conference, while Scott Satterfield has potentially built a complete roster following pressure from the outside.
5. Utah
4. Texas Christian Horned Frogs
TCU was propelled to victory in week six by a massive fourth-quarter performance by QB Josh Hoover, defeating Colorado 35-21 at home.
The Horned Frogs remain a factor in the conference, but they certainly need help moving forward, while also needing to control their own destiny by securing a string of victories.
3. Brigham Young Cougars
BYU is now 5-0 after some offseason drama that put the program in an uncomfortable position.
Freshman QB Bear Bachmeier has excelled in the starting role that he was placed in, while head coach Kalani Sitake remains as stable as they come in a leadership post.
The major issue with the Cougars is that they have yet to face a next-level team in the league or in non-conference - that will change when they face Utah, Iowa State, Texas Tech, TCU, and Cincinnati in the weeks to come.
2. Arizona State
The Sun Devils are currently in position to reach the Big 12 title game until proven otherwise,
Kenny Dillingham once again has a squad that is adept at winning games in a myriad of ways - holding key advantages at the QB position in Sam Leavitt and the WR position in Jordyn Tyson, while also boasting a defense that has an undeniable knack to make game-winning plays when they are needed the most.
The next four weeks will define the team's 2025 season, as Utah, Texas Tech, one-loss Houston, and 2024 Big 12 title game opponent Iowa State are the upcoming obstacles.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Any doubts that previously existed about Texas Tech are now gone.
The Red Raiders secured a dominant 35-11 road victory over Houston on Saturday, with QB Behren Morton silencing critics and the suffocating defense that Joey McGuire built dominating an improved Cougars squad.
The Sun Devils and Red Raiders are set for a heavyweight bout on October 18.
