All Sun Devils

Where ASU Lands in This Week’s Big 12 Rankings

The Sun Devils are currently in play to return to the conference title game in 2025.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Austin Jordan (1) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- Arizona State is heading into a week seven battle against the Utah Utes, following a week in which neither team played.

Despite this, the pair of teams remains among the best in a Big 12 conference that has been extraordinarily competitive after just a small handful of league games that have been played.

Arizona State on SI revisits the five best squads in the conference at this juncture - accompanied by rationale - below.

fwefwf
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates touchdown with running back Kyson Brown (1) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

HM: Cincinnati Bearcats

The Bearcats have suddenly emerged as the 'sleeper' team in the conference following a home victory over Iowa State. QB Brendan Sorsby has emerged as one of the better players at the position in the conference, while Scott Satterfield has potentially built a complete roster following pressure from the outside.

5. Utah

kjjk
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the pocket against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Texas Christian Horned Frogs

TCU was propelled to victory in week six by a massive fourth-quarter performance by QB Josh Hoover, defeating Colorado 35-21 at home.

The Horned Frogs remain a factor in the conference, but they certainly need help moving forward, while also needing to control their own destiny by securing a string of victories.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) looks to pass against TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

3. Brigham Young Cougars

BYU is now 5-0 after some offseason drama that put the program in an uncomfortable position.

Freshman QB Bear Bachmeier has excelled in the starting role that he was placed in, while head coach Kalani Sitake remains as stable as they come in a leadership post.

wewefew
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) carries the ball during Big 12 conference play against BYU at Mountain America Stadium on Nov. 23, 2024. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The major issue with the Cougars is that they have yet to face a next-level team in the league or in non-conference - that will change when they face Utah, Iowa State, Texas Tech, TCU, and Cincinnati in the weeks to come.

2. Arizona State

The Sun Devils are currently in position to reach the Big 12 title game until proven otherwise,

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kenny Dillingham once again has a squad that is adept at winning games in a myriad of ways - holding key advantages at the QB position in Sam Leavitt and the WR position in Jordyn Tyson, while also boasting a defense that has an undeniable knack to make game-winning plays when they are needed the most.

The next four weeks will define the team's 2025 season, as Utah, Texas Tech, one-loss Houston, and 2024 Big 12 title game opponent Iowa State are the upcoming obstacles.

feefwf
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Any doubts that previously existed about Texas Tech are now gone.

The Red Raiders secured a dominant 35-11 road victory over Houston on Saturday, with QB Behren Morton silencing critics and the suffocating defense that Joey McGuire built dominating an improved Cougars squad.

The Sun Devils and Red Raiders are set for a heavyweight bout on October 18.

Sep 6, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet on the bench in the first half during the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.