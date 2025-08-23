7 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The much-anticipated 2025 Arizona State season is now officially at the one-week mark from reaching a starting point - Kenny Dillingham is set to open year three as head coach and as the presumptive favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions with a tune-up against Northern Arizona on the docket on August 30.
In honor of the 9-day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player who has worn the number 9 jersey during their time with the program.
Mike Black (82)
David Fulcher (83-85)
Daniel Ford (86-88)
Bret Powers (89-91)
Craig Newsome (93-94)
Isaiah Mustafa (95-96)
Steve Campbell (97-98)
Richard Williams (99-00)
Riccardo Stewart (01-02-03-04)
Jeremy Payton (06-07 D)
Samson Szakacsy (07 O)
Jack Elway (08)
Vontaze Burfict (09-11 D)
Jarrid Bryant (09 O)
Kyle Middlebrooks (10-12-14 O)
Carlos Mendoza (12-13-14 D)
Solomon Means (15)
Kalen Ballage (16-17)
Dominique Harison (18)
Ethan Long (19-20-21 O)
Timarcus Davis (21-22 D)
Cam Johnson (22 O)
Senior TE Chamon Metayer and nickelback Montana Warren are the players who will wear the number 7 jersey during the 2025 season.
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons, which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
The unbreakable bond the locker room has built, combined with the overall talent and the tireless hours that have been put in by the roster as a whole, should bode well for the 2025 Sun Devils.
