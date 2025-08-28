2027 Recruit Schedules Visit With Arizona State
The Arizona State football program has grown a great deal since Kenny Dillingham took over the program as head coach in November of 2022.
The freshman recruiting classes have been fairly modest to this point in terms of national ranking, but many diamonds in the rough have been found as well, such as star DT C.J. Fite.
Now, more blue-chip recruits are noticing what is being built in Tempe, as four-star 2025 recruit AJ Ia is set to begin his freshman season at the TE position, while top-200 recruit Jake Fette has the potential to be the quarterback of the future for Dillingham as part of the 2026 class.
It's never too early to look even farther into the future, however - WR coach Hines Ward and assistant Brady White are proving just that by targeting a top-40 player in California in the class of 2027 in Nico Bland.
The Sun Devils had already previously extended an offer of a scholarship to the talented wideout, and now an official visit is scheduled as well.
The Orange Lutheran star is set to visit Tempe for the September 26 date with Texas Christian - a Friday night game that is going to be played in front of a national audience.
Bland is also set to visit USC, while having received offers from Washington, Utah, and others in addition to the Sun Devils.
Recruits such as three-star tight end Landen Miree have been singing constant praises of Dillingham and the entire coaching staff at large, with Miree labeling the staff as the "realest in the game."
In an era of college football that is predicated on NIL funds and player movement, the Sun Devils provide things other programs may not necessarily be able to - stability, a staff that builds a personal connection with each player, and a real opportunity to grow into one's own very early in a career, compared to waiting for years.
The Sun Devils are absolutely on the right track towards becoming one of the most efficient recruiting programs in the entire Big 12 behind a superb coaching staff, improved NIL collective, and the ability to recruit virtually anywhere across the country.
