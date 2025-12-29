3 Bold Defensive Predictions for ASU in Sun Bowl

TEMPE -- Brian Ward has firmly entrenched himself as one of the most valuable players from within the Arizona State football program over the last three seasons, as he has played a vital hand in the Sun Devils finishing above their means as a unit in 2023, reaching the College Football Playoff behind a turnover-creating group in 2024, and win several games in 2025 due to a stingy run defense.

Now, Ward will be tasked with both playing those who are on their way out of the program that have decided to suit up, while also putting those that are set for major roles in 2026 in the limelight - all against one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Darian Mensah.

Below are three bold claims as far as what Ward's defense will accomplish on Wednesday.

Arizona State Run Defense Allows Under 100 Yards on Ground

This might not be the "boldest" of claims, as Arizona State's run defense has been the second stingiest in the Big 12 (116.7 YPG) - the matchup against Duke points to another favorable matchup for the Sun Devils.

However, the Arizona State defensive line is somewhat in limbo. Jacob Rich Kongaika is set to close out his college career, while C.J. Fite will play and announced a return for his senior season in 2026. The outside of the line will feature several opt-outs in the game as well, which makes the challenge all the more pronounced.

CB Joseph Smith Becomes Breakout Star

The run defense performing well certainly opens the door for standouts such as sophomore S Adrian "Boogie" Wilson to perform well, but freshman Smith can be an undeniable breakout star in his own right.

The class of 2025 commit has thoroughly impressed the defensive coaching staff when he has received reps during the season, and appears to be in line for a major role on Wednesday.

There is potential that Bryan Carrington has worked magic once again.

... And Forces Darian Mensah Interception

This is likely the boldest take of the trio.

Smith intercepting Duke's star quarterback that has only thrown five total picks in the 2025 campaign is certainly not on the bingo cards of many, but the combination of a stingy run defense and aggressive game plan from Ward will present opportunities to make game-changing plays for Arizona State.

The Sun Devils' season-closing game is slated for a start of noon on Wednesday.

