3 Days Until Arizona State Football: Who Has Worn Number?
The much-anticipated 2025 Arizona State season is now officially just days away from reaching a starting point - Kenny Dillingham is set to open year three as head coach and as the presumptive favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions with a tune-up against Northern Arizona on the docket on August 30.
In honor of the 3-day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player who has worn the number 3 jersey during their time with the program.
Tom Onofrio (82-84)
Brett Johnson (85-86)
Leland Adams (87)
Kevin Miniefield (88-92)
Keith Poole (93-96)
J’Juan Cherry (97-98)
Delvon Flowers (99-00)
Mike Williams (01-02-03)
Rudy Burgess (04, 06-07)
Omar Bolden (08-11)
Damarious Randall (13-14 D)
Richard Smith (12-13 O)
DJ Calhoun (15-16-17 D)
Eno Benjamin (17-18-19 O)
Willie Harts (19 D)
Rachaad White (20-21 O)
Isaiah Johnson (21 D)
Carter Brown (22 ST)
D.J. Taylor (22 D)
Randall, Benjamin, and White have all gone on to have varying degrees of success at the NFL level. The number three jersey will be worn by RB Raleek Brown and EDGE Albert Smith during the 2025 season.
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons, which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!