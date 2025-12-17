3 Keys to Arizona State Subduing UCLA

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State program (9-2) is one of the unheralded feel-good stories of the 2025-26 season so far, having defeated Texas Oklahoma, and Santa Clara to profile as an NCAA tournament team over a month into the campaign.

Wednesday night brings a new challenge, as the 7-3 UCLA Bruins are set to host a contest between the former Pac-12 foes in part of a home-and-home series that was agreed upon over the summer.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley talks to his team during a timeout in their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 17, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mick Cronin's team is coming off a spirited effort in a loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs last Saturday - there is little doubt that the Bruins will be motivated to get back in the win column in front of the Pauley Pavilion crowd.

Below, Arizona State on SI names three consequential areas in which the Sun Devils must excel to earn win number 10 on the season tonight.

Set Tone Early

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) sits on the bench before their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 17, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a point that is often too simplistic, however it's very valid - particularly in this case.

A perfect storm of adjustments, momentum shifts, and shot-making stretches allowed for Arizona State to overcome a once 19-point deficit against Santa Clara.

There's an absurdly low chance that the Sun Devils would be able to overcome a slow start against a team that began the season ranked high in the AP poll - Hurley's team has to set the tone physically, strategically, and skill-wise from the opening tip on.

Higher Three-Point Volume

UCLA has attempted 189 threes through 10 games - or just under 19 per contest.

While they shoot a crisp 38.1% from behind the arc this season, the relatively low volume has the potential to come back to hurt them in another game.

Arizona State is both efficient and gets up a healthy diet of threes - with numerous players trusted to be knockdown shooters in different scenarios.

Expect Arizona State to be in the driver's seat if they attempt five or more three-point looks throughout the course of the game.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) celebrates his 3-point shot against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rely on Adjustments

One of the most blatant areas to credit for the Sun Devils' comeback win over Santa Clara on Saturday was the defensive adjustments that were made.

The defense switched all screens in the second half and increased ball pressure - leading to Santa Clara leading scorer Christian Hammond only making one field goal in the final 20 minutes of action.

This Arizona State team has been incredibly adaptable 11 games into the season, this game shouldn't be any different.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .