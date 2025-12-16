Arizona State Basketball Continues to Gain Steam in AP Poll

TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball program entered the 2025-26 season with incredibly temepred expectations, as the Sun Devils were projected to finish at the very bottom of the Big 12 by media and coaches alike.

The first 11 games have been quite fruitful for Bobby Hurley's team in the face of conflict, as the team sits at 9-2, with a trio of quality wins coupled with two quality losses to Gonzaga and UCLA.

The furious comeback that resulted in an 82-79 win over Santa Clara once again boosted how the team is being received around the country.

This extends to polling, as Arizona State came in at what is effectively number 35 in the week seven edition of the AP Poll, receiving five votes this week compared to two from a week ago.

The Sun Devils came in at number 51 on Monday's edition of the NCAA NET rankings as well, currently profiling as an NCAA tournament squad behind tenacious defense, a balanced scoring attack, and what has arguably been Hurley's best coaching job during his time in Tempe.

Arizona State on SI examines how other Big 12 programs are faring in compliment of the Sun Devils, as well as what lies ahead ofr Hurley and company moving forward.

Arizona State Sun Devils Moe Odum (5) looks at the net before taking a shot during a game against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 4, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Are Other Big 12 Teams Faring?

There are six teams in the conference that are ranked inside of the top 25.

Arizona (1)

Iowa State (4)

Houston (8)

Brigham Young (10)

Kansas (17)

Texas Tech (19)

Arizona State faces every single team in the Big 12 at least once this season - there is a very real possibility that they face at least half a dozen more ranked teams this season.

The Sun Devils face Arizona twice, travel to take on BYU/Houston/Texas Tech/Iowa State, and face Kansas at home as what is set to be senior night.

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley reacts to a play during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

What's Next For ASU?

Arizona State's next opponent is the UCLA Bruins, who dropped out of the top 25 and are now effectively ranked 31st in the nation.

A win against UCLA and successfully defending home-court against Oregon State on Sunday would place the team at 11-2 going into Big 12 play, thus expanding intrigue as far as a team that deserves to crack the top 25.

Big 12 play is just around the corner - as mentioned above - the Sun Devils begin league play at home against the Colorado Buffaloes on January 3.

