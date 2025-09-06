3 Keys to Arizona State Victory Over Mississippi State
Arizona State football (1-0) is seeking to get one step closer to completing 2025 non-conference play with an undefeated record.
They are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) of the SEC later today - seeking to win the program's first-ever true road game against a member of the conference.
The Bulldogs will present numerous challenges for Arizona State - here are three keys the Sun Devils must capitalize on to secure the victory.
Emphasize Quick Start
The Sun Devils need to dictate the first series of the game - both offensively and defensiely.
Get the run game going behind Kyson Brown, along with the other two backs. Allow Sam Leavitt to gain comfort in the play-action game. Continue to feed Jordyn Tyson - especially if Mississippi State opts to play primarily in cover zero and cover one.
The Sun Devils should avoid allowing the home crowd to become a true factor in the game - they accomplish that by leaving little doubt as to who the better team is within the first 15 minutes of action.
Control Pace of Game
Mississippi State runs a variation of a run-and-shoot, spread style offense - that has been well documented in recent weeks.
The Bulldogs' offense should be in line to run upwards of 65 plays against Arizona State, but that number can easily be shifted depending on how Marcus Arroyo approaches this contest.
Arizona State's offense has an explosiveness that few others possess around the country, but this game in particular might be better spent pushing methodical offensive possessions based on gaining chunk plays over flexing big-play ability.
The Sun Devil defense will likely see its depth tested - the ASU offense staying on the field for prolonged periods of time is going to keep the unit as fresh as possible for key possessions.
Shutting Down MSU Run Game
Senior running back Davon Booth and sophomore back Fluff Bothwell - a transfer from South Alabama - comprise a backfield that is one of the most underrated in the nation.
Arizona State is perfectly equipped to face the task head-on. Defensive tackles C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika are two of the best run stoppers in the nation, while linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu is phenomenal in run support in his own right.
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen is set up to reach the highest comfort level within the game script if the run game can succeed in catalyzing ball movement early. If Arizona State succeeds in stalling the run game, a victory feels likely for the road team.
